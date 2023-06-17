Colorado football coach faces foot amputation if blood flow problem persists





Former Jackson State football coach Deon Sanders found out this week that he faces bigger problems than flipping the Colorado Buffaloes this fall. On YouTube’s “Thee Pregame Show” on Wednesday, Sanders talked to doctors about finding a solution to pain in his left foot and learned that he is at risk of losing the foot. In the episode, Sanders, 55, speaks with orthopedic surgeon Ken Hunt, vascular surgeons Donald Jacobs and Max Wohlauer, and Colorado athletic trainer Lauren Askevold about the lack of blood flowing into the foot. Sanders sought a treatment that would help him through the upcoming season. “You have to understand the risks,” Jacobs told Sanders. “Things can pick up speed.” “I know what the risks are,” Sanders said. “I only have eight toes, so I’m pretty sure I understand what it is. I don’t plan on running any more in my life.” Askevold asked if Sanders could also lose another toe. Jacobs told Askevold that Sanders could lose his foot. Sanders missed three games at JSU in the 2021 season and had two toes amputated while coaching due to blood clots on the top of his calf. Sanders left Mississippi school in December 2022 to become the Colorado coach. DIDDY KEEPS PROMISE TO JSU Diddy honors his financial commitment to Jackson State Football in honor of Deion Sanders JSU PLAYS FIRST TWO GAMES ON NATIONAL TV Jackson State Football plays first two games under coach TC Taylor on national TV Wohlauer told Sanders that the doctors in Mississippi have done an amazing job in 2021. The blood was flowing to heal the wounds and everything was dialed in. Since then, the open arteries have begun to close. Sanders said he wants to find a solution in the summer before the football season starts. “There is no easy time for me,” Sanders told doctors. “It’s speeding up. Now you’re recruiting, these are times for speaking engagements, commercials these are those times, here. This is the best free time I have.” Colorado opens its season against TCU on September 2. This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Deion Sanders health: foot amputation possible for coach Colorado

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/deion-sanders-health-colorado-football-171516257.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos