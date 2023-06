Andy Murray, Kei Nishikori Reach SF’s Challenger | ATP tour

Andy Murray and Kei Nishikori advanced to the semifinals of the ATP Challenger Tour events on Friday. Murray passed a rigorous test from #NextGenATP Swiss Dominic Stricker to advance in Nottingham, while former world number 4 crossed Nishikori in Palmas del Mar, Puerto Rico. Scotsman Murray has yet to drop a set this week after beating Stricker 7-6(2), 7-5 in the Rothesay Open quarterfinals. Murray lost just one point behind his first serve in the opening set to gain an advantage over the 20-year-old. Despite trailing 1–3 in the second set, Murray fought back to earn a decisive break in the 11th game before closing the match in an hour and 48 minutes. “A really exciting game today against one of the best young players in the world,” said Murray in his on-pitch interview. “He has a very good game, great shots from the back of the field, but also a very nice touch-up at the net. “I thought I played really well in the tiebreak of the first set, came up with some really good passes to get me that tiebreak. In the second set, I think when I immediately broke back when he went 3-1. I think that it gave me the momentum back and I felt like I was creating a lot of chances. That’s the best I’ve played in the last two weeks in terms of how I hit the ball and that was really positive.” You may also like: How to watch Murray’s Nottingham Challenger SF The three-time main champion has won 13 of his last 14 Challenger-level races, including title races at Aix-en-Provence and last week at Surbiton. The 36-year-old will next face Nuno Borges, who passed Japan’s Sho Shimabukuro 6-4, 6-4. Borges earned his biggest career title earlier this season, when he triumphed at the premiere Challenger 175 event in Phoenix. In other Nottingham plays, French qualifier Arthur Cazaux advanced to the semi-finals after ousting Gabriel Diallo 7-6(2), 7-5 and Dominik Koepfer thrashing wildcard George Loffhagen 7-5, 4-6, 6 -3 passed. At the Caribbean Open in Puerto Rico, Nishikori, 12 times at tour level, is enjoying a strong return to competition in his first tournament since the BNP Paribas Open in October 2021. The Japanese star defeated Australian Adam Walton 6-4, 6- 2 after producing consistency from the baseline throughout the hour and 23 minute match where Nishikori struck several classic down-the-line winners and demonstrated his on-field cunning to progress. The 33-year-old Nishikori, who underwent arthroscopic left hip surgery last year, will meet the Brazilian Gustavo Heide in the last four on Saturday. Kazakh Beibit Zhukayev and American qualifier Michael Zheng also advanced to the semifinals in Palmas del Mar.

