Did Chuck Fletcher give Vegas the Stanley Cup? -Minnesota Wilderness

This week you sat at home watching the Stanley Cup Finals and wishing so desperately that this could have been the year the Minnesota Wild finally made it and reached hockey nirvana. While your eyes may have told you the Wild didn’t play in the cup final, best believe they had their fingerprints all over the hockey final.

On June 21, 2017, that fateful night in Sin City, the Vegas Golden Knights selected Wild forward Erik Haula in the expansion version. The Wild left Haula exposed after 26 points in 72 games for the Wild. The young speed demon would be missed in Minnesota, but he wasn’t the best option they left unprotected.

De Wild had to make do with a protection plan of seven attackers, three defenders and one keeper.

This is how it looked:

Forward – Charlie Coyle, Mikael Granlund, Mikko Koivu, Nino Niederreiter, Zach Parise, Jason Pominville and Jason Zucker

Defenders – Jonas Brodin, Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Suter

goalkeeper – Devan Dubnyk

No one would really argue with Minnesota’s intent. They were a deeply experienced team that didn’t take advantage of the expansion design rules. The Wild would either lose a key piece or pay the price of letting Vegas take whoever Minnesota wanted. Dubnyk was obvious and they had to protect their young attackers. Mikko Koivu, Jason Pominville, and Zach Parise had no motion clauses, so Minnesota had to protect them.

Chuck Fletcher exposed Matt Dumba, Marco Scandella and Eric Staal. Staal had just accumulated 65 points, but he was heading into his 33-year season. Not exactly what Vegas was looking for as they were sure it would be a young, rebuilding team. Staal scored 40 goals the following season, and Vegas probably would have benefited from that. But they also went to the cup final, so they did fine.

Coming off a 34-point season at age 22, Dumba looked like a future offensive dynamo on defense. They had no intention of letting him go, but had to protect Ryan Suter because of his restraining order. Spurgeon and Brodin were more confident at the time, so it made sense to protect those two.

To protect them, the Wild sent Alex Tuch, their 18th overall selection in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, to Vegas, and the Golden Knights then agreed to take Haula. They immediately gave the speedy Finnish striker a three-year deal worth $2.75 million per season. Tuch was an acclaimed prospect who recorded 37 points (18 goals) in 57 games with Iowa. He would become the NHL club the following season. It was not certain that he would become a force in Vegas’s Top-6.

The Wild wasn’t the only team to mess up the expansion design. The Panthers gave Vegas two of their best Top-6 weapons in Reilly Smith and future Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault. The Anaheim Ducks traded Shea Theodore to the Knights to protect guys like Cam Fowler, Hampus Lindholm and Sami Vatanen. Those moves have backfired big on Anaheim and especially on the Panthers, who would have loved to have two consistent middle six scorers back.

But how does the Wild that gives Vegas Tuch and Haula affect the Cup that Vegas just won? Let’s see what the Golden Knights did with those players.

After a career-best season and then an injury-ridden season in Vegas, the Knights traded Haula for Nicolas Roy in the final year of his deal with the New Jersey Devils. Since that trade, Roy has been a staple of Vegas’s Bottom-6 for the past four seasons. He followed a 30-point campaign (in 65 games) with 11 points in 22 playoff games this year. Vegas used Haula to get a player whose 28 career postseason points would tie for third all-time with Mikko Koivu in Wild history, even before Roy reached his 27th birthday.

But Tuch was definitely the one who escaped from Minnesota. Honestly, he might even look like he’s the one who escaped from Vegas too. The Knights traded Tuch in a package that brought Vegas former second overall pick Jack Eichel. Since then, Tuch has 117 points in 124 games for the Buffalo Sabres.

Or he would be, if the ex-future Wild goal in the center of the line didn’t just lead Vegas to a cup. Eichel led Vegas in points with 66 in 67 games and also led the team in postseason scoring. Do you prefer Tuch or Lord Stanley? I let you choose. Unlike the Wild, Vegas doesn’t think twice about trading Tuch. They got something out of the deal.

It’s frustrating because if Suter had waived his no-move clause, the Wild Dumba could have kept and there was little chance Vegas would have taken the albatross contract that Suter had. Even if Vegas took Steel, in hindsight he didn’t offer the value that Vegas had turned Tuch and Haula into. Two separate decisions, both orchestrated by Fletcher, gave Vegas a few key ingredients for their first Cup.

Vegas should send Fletcher a thank you letter. Crazy to think that moves from more than a decade ago and nearly seven years ago directly affected this year’s Stanley Cup Final. But it’s true. Vegas won’t win the Cup without Eichel or Roy’s contributions, and they won’t get those players without Haula and Tuch’s Wilds gift during the expansion draft.

All statistics and data via HockeyDB and CapFriendly.