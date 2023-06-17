USF Football’s Boyles selected by Vegas Vipers in XFL Rookie Draft





Former Bulls linebacker picked up by the Vegas Vipers TAMPA, FL, JUNE 16, 2023 Football standout from the University of South Florida Dwayne Boyle (Miami) was selected by the Vegas Vipers in the 2023 XFL Rookie Draft. The linebacker posted a career-best 108 tackles to lead USF in 2022, becoming just the 13the The Bulls player logs 100 tackles in a season. He also led the Bulls with 10 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and two recovered fumbles to go with an interception and a sack. Boyles led USF in tackles in seven games in the 2022 season and his 108 tackles rank ninth all-time in a season for the Bulls. Boyles left USF with a career total of 315 tackles, placing seventh on the Bulls all-time chart and becoming just the eighth player in USF history to record 300 career tackles. A 2022 American Athletic Conference honorable mention All-Conference selection and 2021 Pro Football Network Second-Team All-Conference pick, the five-year Bulls starter (playing an extra year due to COVID-19) Finished his career with a USF-record 54 career games played and added 43 career starts. USF had two Bulls reach their first XFL Championship game last season, as Tampa residents Bruce Hector (2013-17) and KJ sailing (2019-20) square on either side of the ball at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio, Texas. Title-winning South Division Arlington Renegades (4-6) vs. North Division’s title-winning DC Defenders (9-1) ABOUT USF FOOTBALL

The USF football program first took the field in 1997 and completed its 26th season in 2022 while completing construction on a new $22 million Indoor Performance Facility. The Bulls have posted 15 winning seasons, earned 16 All-America selections, including 2021 consensus All-American kick returner Brian Battery , and had 32 selections for all first team conferences. USF has selected 30 players in the NFL Draft and made 10 bowl game appearances (6-4 in those games), a program record six consecutive appearances from 2005-2010, and most recently four consecutive bowl appearances from 2015- 18. The Bulls posted back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2016 and 2017, posted a program record of 11-2 in 2016 and finished in the Top 25 both seasons. USF spent a program record 20 consecutive weeks in the Top 25 during the 2016 and 2017 seasons and reached No. 2 in the national rankings during the 2007 season. Follow @USFFootball on Twitter for the latest information on the USF Football program. #GoBulls

