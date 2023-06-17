Sports
Harry Brook leaves the cricketing world stunned after Ashes’ ‘bizarre’ sacking
Day one of the first Ashes Test was a mixed bag for Australia, but they enjoyed some of the happiness at the expense of England’s Harry Brook. It will be hard to top his first innings dismissal for sheer misfortune, with the scorecard showing him bowled by Nathan Lyon, but the replays tell a very different story.
Far from being bowled cleanly by the Australian spinner, Brook took off for 32 after the ball took one of the most unfortunate deflections imaginable before landing back on the stumps. The umpire had no choice but to give Brook his marching orders, despite hardly anyone on the ground fully understanding how the ball had managed to break the bail.
‘BEST EVER’: Brad Currie leaves cricket world in awe with ‘ridiculous’ T20 performance
‘DISGUSTING’: Ashes referees under scrutiny after ‘shocking’ missed calls
The 24-year-old had tried to make a Lyon delivery look harmless off his pads, raising his bat high in the air to avoid a possible catch. The ball bounced high into the air after bouncing badly off his thigh, leaving even wicket-keeper Alex Carey briefly confused as to where he was.
Not wanting to accidentally hit the ball, Brook stayed still, only the ball fell down, bouncing off his back and into the stumps. After getting off to a strong start after joining Joe Root at the crease, Brook could hardly believe his luck as he walked off the ground.
It was an incredible lucky break for Australia, with England threatening a much higher total at 8/393 than they finally declared on the first day. The dismissal was described as ‘desperately unhappy’ by Wide world of sports commentators.
I’ve seen the most forms of layoffs [but] never much like this, Ricky Ponting said on the air. The extra spin and bounce made everyone lose sight of the ball.
“Carey, Labuschagne and it could have hit Brook on the back of his leg and landed back on his stumps. That’s desperate bad luck.”
Bizarre dismissal for Brook didn’t put a damper on England’s innings
Fortunately for England, Brooks’ sacking turned out to be little more than an inconvenience as Joe Root calmly pushed through his first Test century against Australia since 2015. taking a cheap wicket in closing the day by sending the visitors in.
David Warner and Usman Khawaja both survived against the new Dukes ball, with Warner driving nemesis Stuart Broad for two bounds. Lifeless as Edgbaston’s wicket was, the game was anything but.
England hit 46 boundaries and went at a rate of 5.03 per bat through an innings that featured only two girls. Australia had three men on the edge of fast bowling from third, and had a fourth man on the ropes in the first hour as Lyon went on the attack.
Root was England’s most composed batsman, but his innings still featured two reverse scoops for six off Pat Cummins and Scott Boland, along with a flurry of reverse-swept fours. Boland, long regarded as the world’s most economical bowler, went for 1-86 from 14 overs as England made it a point to use their feet to the Victorian and go after him.
Lyon took 4-149 in the chaos, going by more than a run per ball while still delivering key breakthroughs and getting Jonny Bairstow’s key scalp for 78. However, Australia insists they can still happily walk away from the day.
“You should try to look at probably the final score,” Josh Hazlewood said. “Basically all out for just under 400. You definitely take that on that wicket. Whether it takes 80 overs or 160, it’s the same score.”
With AAP
Sign up for our newsletter and score the biggest sports stories of the week.
|
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/harry-brook-leaves-cricket-world-baffled-after-bizarre-ashes-dismissal-054527339.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Modi proposes African Union G20 membership | India News
- Anies criticizes Jokowi and the ministers until the intervention of the Mega Compact
- “American Auto” canceled after 2 seasons on NBC – The Hollywood Reporter
- Harry Brook leaves the cricketing world stunned after Ashes’ ‘bizarre’ sacking
- 1017 Alyx 9SM for Spring 2024 should easily get you into the club – WWD
- Facebook owner wants preteens to step into virtual reality with Quest headset
- Rare earthquake damages French homes, schools and churches – BBC News
- ACE summons Imran, sister in land corruption case
- China is open to using American AI technology, Xi Jinping tells Bill Gates
- US Open site has Brooks Koepka whining after another deflated round
- Adipurush: Bollywoods second biggest opening of 2023
- Google sues scammers for abusing business listings with fake reviews