Harry Brook leaves the cricketing world stunned after Ashes’ ‘bizarre’ sacking

Harry Brook was bowled by Nathan Lyon in England’s first innings but should consider himself desperately unlucky after a bizarre bounce of the ball was his downfall. Images: Getty Images

Day one of the first Ashes Test was a mixed bag for Australia, but they enjoyed some of the happiness at the expense of England’s Harry Brook. It will be hard to top his first innings dismissal for sheer misfortune, with the scorecard showing him bowled by Nathan Lyon, but the replays tell a very different story.

Far from being bowled cleanly by the Australian spinner, Brook took off for 32 after the ball took one of the most unfortunate deflections imaginable before landing back on the stumps. The umpire had no choice but to give Brook his marching orders, despite hardly anyone on the ground fully understanding how the ball had managed to break the bail.

The 24-year-old had tried to make a Lyon delivery look harmless off his pads, raising his bat high in the air to avoid a possible catch. The ball bounced high into the air after bouncing badly off his thigh, leaving even wicket-keeper Alex Carey briefly confused as to where he was.

Not wanting to accidentally hit the ball, Brook stayed still, only the ball fell down, bouncing off his back and into the stumps. After getting off to a strong start after joining Joe Root at the crease, Brook could hardly believe his luck as he walked off the ground.

It was an incredible lucky break for Australia, with England threatening a much higher total at 8/393 than they finally declared on the first day. The dismissal was described as ‘desperately unhappy’ by Wide world of sports commentators.

I’ve seen the most forms of layoffs [but] never much like this, Ricky Ponting said on the air. The extra spin and bounce made everyone lose sight of the ball.

“Carey, Labuschagne and it could have hit Brook on the back of his leg and landed back on his stumps. That’s desperate bad luck.”

Bizarre dismissal for Brook didn’t put a damper on England’s innings

Fortunately for England, Brooks’ sacking turned out to be little more than an inconvenience as Joe Root calmly pushed through his first Test century against Australia since 2015. taking a cheap wicket in closing the day by sending the visitors in.

David Warner and Usman Khawaja both survived against the new Dukes ball, with Warner driving nemesis Stuart Broad for two bounds. Lifeless as Edgbaston’s wicket was, the game was anything but.

England hit 46 boundaries and went at a rate of 5.03 per bat through an innings that featured only two girls. Australia had three men on the edge of fast bowling from third, and had a fourth man on the ropes in the first hour as Lyon went on the attack.

Harry Brook’s wicket will go down when bowled by Nathan Lyon, but pictures tell a different story altogether. (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

Root was England’s most composed batsman, but his innings still featured two reverse scoops for six off Pat Cummins and Scott Boland, along with a flurry of reverse-swept fours. Boland, long regarded as the world’s most economical bowler, went for 1-86 from 14 overs as England made it a point to use their feet to the Victorian and go after him.

Lyon took 4-149 in the chaos, going by more than a run per ball while still delivering key breakthroughs and getting Jonny Bairstow’s key scalp for 78. However, Australia insists they can still happily walk away from the day.

“You should try to look at probably the final score,” Josh Hazlewood said. “Basically all out for just under 400. You definitely take that on that wicket. Whether it takes 80 overs or 160, it’s the same score.”

