We still want to see the Georgia Football SEC games moving forward
Georgia got to know its 2024 SEC opponents this week, as the league announced conference foes for the year Texas and Oklahoma officially join the league.
The Bulldogs will face eight SEC enemies, with the league hoping to eventually expand to a nine-game schedule.
Georgia football 2024 SEC opponents
- in Alabama
- on Texel
- at Ole Miss
- at Kentucky
- Florida — in Jacksonville, Fla.,
- Maroon — in Athens, Ga.
- Tennessee — in Athens, Ga.
- State of Mississippi – in Athens, Ga.
The new schedule is sure to deliver some exciting matchups especially Texas and Alabama, but there are still a few matchups that would be pretty exciting for Georgia fans.
Georgia vs. LSU — Athens, Ga.,
You could actually argue for both locations. The 2018 loss at Tiger Stadium was one of the worst of Smart’s tenure, with the Bulldogs losing 36-16 to Ed Orgeron and the Tigers.
But the reason this game takes place in Athens is because the last time LSU visited Sanford Stadium was in 2013. That game, a 44-41 thriller, is shortlisted for best Georgia home games of the 2010s. Only the 2022 Tennessee game has surpassed it in atmosphere since Smart took over.
These two teams met in the SEC Championship last year with Georgia winning 50-30. Some think there’s a good chance we’ll see LSU and Georgia back in Atlanta at the end of the 2023 season. If that happens, it should make the inevitable encounter between these two foes all the more exciting.
Georgia in Oklahoma – Norman, Oklahoma.
You could argue that Texas and Oklahoma should both come to Athens and you’d be right.
But this game was supposed to take place in 2023, only to be taken down by the SEC. The return trip was scheduled for 2031, well after the Sooners would join the league. Instead of Oklahoma, Georgia will play against Ball State this season.
Georgia and Oklahoma last met in the 2018 Rose Bowl, producing one of the greatest games of the 21st century. There are clearly a few Oklahoma fans, especially Baker Mayfield, who haven’t forgotten how that game ended.
It would certainly also send a message to Texas and Oklahoma if both schools suffered early home losses against Georgia.
Georgia in South Carolina – Columbia, SC
This matchup could go either way. Georgia’s last night game was against South Carolina in September 2021. Last year’s game was a maverick, with Georgia winning 48-7.
Still, Shane Beamer seems to be building a promising program. There is also significant crossover between the two programs, with Georgia assistants Mike Bobo, Will Muschamp and Bryan McClendon all coaching for South Carolina over the past decade. Beamer, meanwhile, was on Smart’s first staff as a tight ends coach.
In the event that the SEC moves to a nine-game schedule, it looks like Kentucky will be the third permanent opponent instead of the Gamecocks. We wouldn’t exactly call Georgia-South Carolina a rivalry on par with Georgia-Auburn, but this is still a game that has had some significance over the last decade.
At least South Carolina has beaten Georgia since Smart became the head coach, something Kentucky has yet to do.
Georgia vs. Texas A&M — Athens, Ga.
You probably think it’s a typo. It’s not.
Even after joining the league in 2012, Georgia has still not visited Texas A&M. That won’t change in 2024 as the Aggies draw neither Georgia nor Alabama.
At this point, we hope the SEC continues to delay the long overdue trip from Georgia to College Station, Texas.
Georgia plays Texas in Austin before visiting Jimbo Fisher and company. The only way this situation would be funnier is if Texas A&M had to come to Athens and Sanford Stadium again before Georgia plays at Kyle Field.
The Bulldogs defeated Texas A&M the only time they met as conference opponents, with Georgia winning 19–13 during the 2019 season.
