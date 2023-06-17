Sports
Tennis star Emma Raducanu, 20, ‘being courted’ by billionaire’s jet-setting son
She will not play at Wimbledon due to wrist and ankle injuries and has lost her number one spot in the British ladies’ standings.
However, off the tennis court, former US Open champion Emma Raducanu, 20, appears to have formed her own “mixed doubles” partnership with the son of a billionaire.
He is former Harrow public school principal Carlo Agostinelli, 22, who also played football for US Stanford University while studying international relations.
Mr Agostinelli is the jet-setter son of London-based US private equity dollar billionaire Robert Agostinelli, 70, a former Goldman Sachs banker who once attempted to buy Liverpool football club.
Could it be a love match? Ms. Raducanu and the younger Mr. Agostinelli both posted photos last month of themselves enjoying each other’s company in Mexico City and she has also been spotted visiting his 2 million flat.
Has Emma found a love match with the tycoon’s son? Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu, 20, appears to have formed her own ‘mixed doubles’ partnership with billionaire’s son
Smiling: They injured Emma Raducanu and Carlo Agostinelli in Mexico City
British tennis star Emma Raducanu is dating a billionaire’s son, Carlo Agostinelli. Pictured last night in west London, he was seen carrying a huge bouquet of white roses when she returned from training
Mrs. Raducanu was wearing Mr. Agostinelli’s suit jacket as they got into a limousine and drove off
On Tuesday night, the pair arrived together in a limousine at the mansion in Kensington, west London, which he calls home when he’s not in Paris. He held a large bunch of roses, she held a tennis racket.
When they emerged a few hours later, Mrs. Raducanu was wearing Mr. Agostinelli’s suit jacket as they got into a second limousine and drove off.
Days earlier, Mr Agostinelli’s model sister, Heloise, had posted an image on social media showing her and Ms Raducanu dining together at an exclusive Parisian restaurant.
Emma Raducanu and Carlos Agostinelli in Mexico City in May, in a photo from his Instagram
Ms. Raducanu and the younger Mr. Agostinelli both posted photos of themselves enjoying each other’s company in Mexico City last month. Photo from her Instagram
Mr. Agostinelli’s model sister, Heloise, posted an image on social media showing her and Ms. Raducanu dining together at an exclusive Parisian restaurant
The comments below were decorated with love heart emojis posted by the two women and by Carlo and Heloise’s mother, Mathilde Favier.
Ms. Favier, the ex-wife of Mr. Agostinelli senior, who has since remarried, is head of public relations at Dior in Paris.
Ms. Raducanu is Dior’s paid “Global Fashion and Beauty Ambassador”. It is this connection that is believed to have brought the couple together.
And the trip to Mexico City, where Mr. Agostinelli Jr. and Ms. Raducanu posted photos of themselves looking into each other’s eyes, focused on a Dior fashion show. Ms. Raducanu sure has come a long way, fast.
Mathilde Favier and her son Carlo Agostinelli together in Mexico City last month
Emma Raducanu and Mathilde Favier at the Dior event last month in Mexico City, from Carlos’ Instagram
It’s only been two years since she was a schoolgirl unknown to the general public, completing her A levels at school in Orpington, South East London.
But just weeks after putting away her textbooks, she brought Covid-ravaged Britain to life by reaching the last 16 at Wimbledon before withdrawing from the tournament after seeking medical attention.
Just two months later, she sensationally won the US Open and 2 million and became a national sports superstar.
Lucrative sponsorships came in from the likes of Porsche and British Airways, as well as Dior.
However, she has since dropped to 128th in the world, a long drop from last year’s top ten. While recovering from three surgeries, she won’t be playing again until September
