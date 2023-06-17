Western Hockey League team leaves Winnipeg after failing to build new arena





After four years in Winnipeg, the Western Hockey League’s Ice franchise is leaving the country. The team and league announced Friday that the club has been sold and relocated to Wenatchee, Wash. The move was approved by the WHL’s Board of Directors and took effect immediately. “Unfortunately, multiple attempts by Ice’s owner to build an arena to acceptable WHL standards in Winnipeg, based on the agreed timeframes, were unsuccessful, leading to the move to Wenatchee,” the league said. “The Western Hockey League would like to thank the Winnipeg Ice fans for their support and the Ice organization for building a very successful hockey program that we expect will have a great future in Washington State.” The team will operate under David White’s new owner of the California-based Shoot the Puck Foundation, the WHL said in a release. Formerly known as the Kootenay Ice, the franchise moved to Winnipeg from Cranbrook, BC in 2019. The team played at Wayne Fleming Arena on the campus of the University of Manitoba. The Ice reached the WHL Finals last season before falling to the Seattle Thunderbirds. The team will now be known as the Wenatchee Wild. “Despite our success in building the organization, we could not confirm that we were able to build a new facility in Winnipeg that met WHL standards on a timeline acceptable to the WHL,” said team governor. Greg Fettes in a Twitter post. “Unfortunately, due to the changing landscape (during and post-pandemic), we just never managed to get the project on a solid footing. Simply put, we ran out of time.” Simon Wang, the director of sports and recreation facilities in the Department of Kinesiology at the U of M, told CBC he was disappointed by the news. “It seemed like yesterday that we were anticipating the opportunity to explore the Winnipeg Ice at the University of Manitoba. Now it’s definitely a different ending,” he said. “We had a really fruitful collaboration with the team over four years. There were many aspects of the collaboration that we were proud of, such as community outreach, fundraising, marketing and communications. Today’s announcement is not something we expected.” Winnipeg Ice center Conor Geekie talks playoffs, family, NHL dreams CBC’s Marj Dowhos speaks with Winnipeg Ice center Conor Geekie and head coach James Patrick ahead of the Western Hockey League playoffs, which kick off Friday night. Wenatchee will become the sixth US-based WHL team and will join the league’s US Division and Western Conference for the 2023–24 season. Interview requests left with the team and league were not immediately returned. “The Ice would like to thank the fans, players, staff, bats, community and business partners for their support and commitment to the team,” the team said on its website. “In addition, the Ice expresses gratitude and gratitude to Shaftesbury High School and the University of Manitoba for their collaboration over the past four years.” The move will allow the WHL to balance its Western and Eastern Conferences with 11 member clubs in each conference starting next season.

