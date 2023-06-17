UVA Baseball | Cavaliers try to regroup after painful loss

By Jeff White ([email protected])

OMAHA, Neb. In the opening game of the Mens College World Series, TCU led 5-2 after eight innings on Friday-afternoon. Three outs after the win, the Horned Frogs couldn’t put away Oral Roberts and eventually lost 6-5 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

A similar story played out in the second game. Virginia led Florida 5–3 after eight innings and had three outs of the win. But a disastrous ninth inning followed for the Cavaliers, who gave up two solo home runs and a walk-off sacrifice fly and lost 6-5 on Friday-evening.

The unexpected often happens at this stage of the season, and now two teams that were on the verge of advancing to the winners’ series will meet in an elimination match on Sunday. At 2PM ET, Virginia (50-14) takes on TCU (42-23) at Schwab Field. Florida (51-15) faces Oral Roberts (52-12) on Sunday night.

The winner of the UVA-TCU will face the loser Florida-Oral Roberts in another elimination game on Tuesday afternoon.

So definitely a challenging road for us, Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said Friday night. But we will regroup in training tomorrow and be ready to leave on Sunday, and we look forward to that opportunity that we have.

In the best-of-three NCAA superregional at Disharoon Park this past weekend, the Wahoos dropped the opener to Duke and then bounced back to record two consecutive one-sided wins.

The Hoos pride themselves on their resilience, said sophomore shortstop Griff OFerall, and it’s something we talk about all the time. It’s only one thing with our team, we’re not going to go down without a fight. I think if we come back to practice tomorrow and get our plan ready for Sunday, I think we’ll be ready to go.

This is Virginia’s sixth appearance in the Mens College World Series. They haven’t lost their opener here since their first trip to Omaha in 2009, and now their margin of error is gone.

Obviously no one wants to lose the first game, OFerall said, but it is what it is and we’re going with our guys anyway. So basically we’re not going to blame or condescend to ourselves. We’re just going back to work.

UVA pitcher Nick Parker, who sat next to OFerall during the postgame press conference, echoed his teammate’s comment. Not ideal to lose the first one, but who cares, right? Parker said. We would come out and keep winning ball games. That’s what we’re going to do.

A right-handed graduate transfer from Coastal Carolina, Parker got his third straight good start in this NCAA tournament. He gave up four hits and gave up only one run in six innings.

He had more of a dominating performance, but Parker fought all the way through and made sure the Gators’ powerful offense didn’t take over.

Today I thought it was a drag for me, but I just found a way, said Parker, who retired the last seven batters he faced. This point of the year, it’s just find a way, any way possible, [to] keep moving forward.

In the top of the seventh, Virginia scored four runs to take a 4-1 lead. Sophomore designated hitter Anthony Stephan’s RBI groundout made it 1-1, and OFerall’s two-run double pushed the Hoos lead to 3-1. That brought up junior centerfielder Ethan O’Donnell, who batted OFerall in with a single to make it 4-1.