I got a sweeper’s job, had to leave cricket: KKR batsman Rinku Singh recalls hardships due to financial crisis





Rinku Singh had a dream IPL 2023 season. Photo: BCCI Subscribe to notifications ESSENTIALS Rinku Singh has spoken about the hardships he has gone through in his life

The left-handed batsman had to leave cricket due to financial crisis

Rinku is now close to a national call-up for the West Indies tour Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Rinku Singh took the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season by storm, performing in almost every match he played in. The left-handed batsman shot into the limelight after his five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal in the league match against Gujarat Titans. Rinku’s blitz against Gujarat gave his confidence a huge boost and he started scoring in almost every match. The 25-year-old finished the season with 474 points and batted with a batting rate of 149.53. Thanks to his performance in IPL 2023, Rinku is now close to a national selection and could be rewarded with a place in the T20I side for the West Indies tour. But the road to IPL was not easy for him. Speaking to NDTV on Saturday (June 17), Rinku opened up about his hardships and revealed that he got a job as a sweeper. Rinku had to stop playing cricket due to the financial crisis. “My family didn’t support me because of the financial crisis. My dad is a hawker. It was hard for me because I had a responsibility when I started playing cricket. My dad always asked me to team up with him for some extras.” income. I didn’t go with him,” Rinku told NDTV. “My brother used to work in a coaching center. I got a job there as a sweeper. I stopped playing cricket at that time. I was asked to clean the floor there (coach center). I didn’t like that job and thought why late I left my cricket for a job as a sweeper. I convinced my mother that if I give my attention to the game and if I play good cricket, I can earn and improve the condition of my family.” Rinku made it to the Uttar Pradesh team at the age of 16 and made his Liust A debut in March 2014. He played his first T20 match in the same month. He played his first Ranji Trophy game in 2016. Rinku got his first IPL contract in 2018 and joined Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 80 lakhs. He has been a part of KKR ever since, but did not get regular opportunities until 2023. Not only has Rinku improved his family’s financial situation, but he is also about to fulfill his dream of playing for Team India soon.

