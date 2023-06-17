Sports
Oregon State football commit Brandon Smith arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
Oregon State football commissioner Brandon Smith arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in June incident
- Smith is being held on $2 million bond in connection with a June 2 incident
- Oregon State says Smith never even signed with the team and will not be a part of it
Brandon Smith, a junior college running back who announced his commitment to the state of Oregon in early June, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Smith, a RB from Santa Barbara City College in California, was one of four people arrested in connection with an incident that took place on June 2.
Earlier that day, Smith had announced his commitment to the Beavers’ football program.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Smith was arrested on June 7 and is being held on $2 million bond, according to ESPN.
Oregon State University told ESPN that Smith had never signed with the team and therefore will not be part of the program.
Brandon Smith, a JuCo running back from Chicago, has been charged with attempted murder
Smith committed to Oregon State after a 1200+ yard season at Santa Barbara City College
Oregon State says Smith has not signed with the team and will not be part of the football program
A native of Chicago, Smith ran for 1,231 yards and 16 touchdowns in his most recent season with the Vaqueros of Santa Barbara City College – which participates in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA).
The running back made an official visit to Corvallis, OR in late May and announced that Oregon State had offered him a scholarship on May 25.
ESPN says Smith also received interest from other FBS schools such as Fresno State, Nevada and Hawai’i.
Hours after Smith’s social media announcement of commitment, Santa Barbara Cty. detectives were responding to reports of a fight near a community swimming pool – where they found a 20-year-old seriously injured.
All four suspects arrested in connection with this incident have been booked on charges of attempted murder, robbery and conspiracy.
