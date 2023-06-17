Sports
Missed ice hockey? Tap your library for these books!
Readers of Kids Canes, have you noticed that summer is coming! It’s been almost four weeks since we had Carolina Hurricanes hockey. That makes it the perfect time to head to your local library and pick up some books on hockey.
Here are a few suggestions for books about our favorite sport!
If the library does not have these books, ask the librarian if they can get them for you. We'll talk more about this in a moment.
Earliest Kids Canes readers
Z is for Zamboni: A Hockey Alphabet by Matt M. Napier and Melanie Rose
This board book is part of the larger series of SPORT ALPHABET books.
I am a Zamboni Machine of Kevin Viala and Paola Migliari and Laura Rigo
The “Most Junior Hurricanes Reporter” (MJHR) loves a Zamboni!
He also loves a good book!
How could he not love another book about a Zamboni?
Older Caniacs
Lucy tries hockey by Lisa Bowes and James Hearne
Part of the Lucy Tries Sports series, this book tells us about Lucy hitting the ice. Your library should have these books! They are very popular but remember… if they don't, ask the librarians if they can get it for you!
Flowman and the Magical Mullet by Emily Hawkes and Konn Hawkes
What’s more hockey than a mullet? A magical mullet!
Puckster plays the hockey mascots of Kelly Findley and Lorna Schultz Nicholson
Wonder if Stormy The Pig is in this?? You must read and see it!
The MJHR loves Stormy, but Skates from Chicago Wolves of the AHL is there too!
Who is your favorite hockey mascot?
Oldest Junior Hurricanes
Crosby’s Golden Goal by Mike Leonetti and Gary McLaughlin
Of course, Crosby doesn’t play for the Canes, but any book on hockey will do if you miss hockey!
Hat trick! Three hockey stories by Irene Punt and by Bojan Redzic and Ken Steacy
This is actually three books in one! How cool is that??
What is ILL or Interlibrary Loan?
Earlier I mentioned interlibrary loan?
I said we’d talk more about what that means.
SICK is a system where libraries can check out books from other libraries!
Just as you check out books, a library can check out books from another library.
If your local library doesn't have a book, you can ask the librarian to interlibrary loan the book for you.
Another library sends that book to your library.
The librarian will call your adult to let you know your book is here!
It’s really cool, AND sometimes your book comes from VERY far away!
Kids Pole Challenge
Can you name all the functions in a hockey team?
Child sticks answer
We asked you where your nearest local library was. Did you find out?
If you did, ask your adult to take you there! Maybe buy a library card and check out some books!
If you haven’t, ask your adult to see if they can help you find it on the internet!
|
