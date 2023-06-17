Sports
Worldwide live coverage of all World Cup qualifiers
All 34 matches of the 2023 ICC Mens Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe will be broadcast or streamed around the world from the four venues in Harare and Bulawayo. The ICC has released details of broadcast license holders along with a list of commentators for the event.
The top two sides in qualifying will have the opportunity to compete in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India. The qualifier has 10 matches and runs from June 18 to July 9, 2023. The event kicks off with a double-header pitting Zimbabwe against Nepal and the West Indies against the US.
In a first for the event, ICC will provide live coverage of all 34 matches to a global audience. This will also be the first time DRS is used in the tournament. It will be used from the Super Six stage. The DRS specification includes ball tracking and edge detection technology provided by Hawk-Eye.
20 matches, played at Harare Sports Club, Harare and the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, will be produced to a broadcast specification. The remaining 14 matches, played at Takashinga Cricket Club, Harare and Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo, will be produced to a live stream specification.
ICC’s Global Broadcast Partner, Star Sports, will broadcast the TV games in the subcontinent. Star Sports 1 will broadcast the matches in India, Nepal and Bangladesh.
The games will also be streamed live in India via Disney+Hotstar. In addition, Indian fans can also stream the games on FanCode.
In Nepal, followers can also stream the games on Net TV.
In Bangladesh, Gazi TV broadcasts selected matches, while all matches can also be streamed live via Rabbithole and Toffee.
For Sri Lanka, the games will be shared through TV1 and Sirasa TV channels, and digital coverage will be provided through Maharaja TV’s website. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will broadcast 20 matches, while all 34 matches can also be seen via the accompanying app.
In the Caribbean Islands, televised matches can be accessed on ESPN and ESPN 2 and the matches will be streamed live on ESPN Play.
For the North American audience, Willow TV will broadcast 20 TV games. For live streaming, ESPN+ is the option in the United States, while Hotstar can be used in Canada.
In the UK, the 20 TV matches are broadcast by the Sky Sports Cricket channel, with all matches available on the Sky Sports app. Continental Europe, including fans from the Netherlands, can stream all matches live via Yupp TV.
In Africa, Supersport will broadcast and stream the matches for cricket fans. They will be presenting the qualifier in Sub-Saharan Africa, including South Africa, through their Grandstand and Cricket television channels and their digital app. For Zimbabwe, Supersport will televise the matches and also stream the matches via the Supersport app.
Fans of teams like Oman and the UAE in the Middle East can cheer for their side while watching the televised matches on CricLife and CricLife Max. The live streamed matches are available on StarzPlay, Switch TV and Du platforms in this region.
The full list of broadcasters is available here.
ICC Digital platforms provide the short highlights. It will be available through the ICC website and the official social media channels on Instagram and Facebook. BBC Sport will provide short content in the UK and Ireland.
Global audio coverage will be made available through Digital 2 Sports on YouTube.
An impressive commentary team has been assembled for the event. Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Ian Bishop, Natalie Germanos, Andy Flower, Ashwell Prince, Carlos Brathwaite, Preston Mommsen, Brian Murgatroyd, Samuel Badree, Niall O’Brien, Ed Rainsford, Russel Arnold, Dirk Nannes, and Mitchell McClenaghan.
The live streamed matches will also feature Raunak Kapoor, Andrew Leonard, Nikhil Uttamchandani, Firdose Moonda and Tino Mawoyo.
Former Zimbabwean international Mpumelelo Mbangwa believed that the Zimbabwean fans would bring an exciting atmosphere to the event.
I look forward to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier with great anticipation. The importance of the event cannot be overemphasized,” Mbangwa said. While there is a nuanced rating for each participating team, the competition is a marker of the direction of our great game and requires each to give their best under the intense pressure of expectations.
As this plays out on the pitch, Zimbabwean cricket fans will take it to an electric liveliness that will make any long-distance observer envious, and many a visitor glad to have made the journey. I can not wait!
Natalie Germanos, was honored to be part of the broadcast team and was looking forward to the tournament unfolding.
The Men’s ICC Cricket World Cup is the pinnacle of the format and the opportunity to play in the event is so close for these teams.
It is a privilege to be part of the broadcast team that will bring the qualifying tournament to life. I eagerly await watching this incredible tournament unfold and witnessing dreams come true.
Ian Bishop believed the tournament would generate fierce competition and entertainment.
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup remains a highlight for all male cricketers who want to fulfill lifelong ambitions to compete against the best of their peers, Bishop added.
Hence, for the ten teams, and the multitude of players vying for the two remaining spots to fulfill that dream, intense competition, entertainment and mouth-watering drama will once again ensue for players and fans alike.
My colleagues and I are eager and privileged to be able to once again cover and relay to you the stories and excitement of these battles over the next three weeks, and are eager to finally reveal the final victors.
