Ray Lewis III, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Miami star Ray Lewis, dies of suspected drug overdose at age 28
Ray Lewis III passed away on Thursday at the age of 28. The younger Lewis, the son of former Miami Hurricanes and Baltimore Ravens Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, played two seasons for his father’s alma mater. This is according to a police report that has come into the hands of the Associated PressLewis died of a suspected overdose.
“The evidence and witness statements show that this incident is a tragic accident,” police said.
His brother, Rahsaan, posted a photo and message to his Instagram story initially confirming the news, which was also addressed by Lewis’s former coach at Virginia Union, where he ended his playing career.
“I honestly can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel. I pray you are at peace now because [I know] how much you were [really] pain i have and never will have the words man cause this pain here,” wrote rashaan lewis. and just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian i promise i will make you smile and proud.
Lewis III began his college football career with the Hurricanes, spending two seasons at cornerback. He played a total of nine games, but mostly played on special teams. The following year, he transferred to Coastal Carolina where he recorded a total of 19 tackles and kickbacks for the Chanticleers.
Lewis played his last college season with Virginia Union in 2017. He recorded a total of 37 tackles with three tackles for loss. Former Virginia Union coach Mark James commented on Lewis’s death on his personal Facebook page: “Young man, it was a pleasure to bring you to Virginia Union. Ray Ray May God bless your family. Great young man.”
