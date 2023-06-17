Following the long arc of tennis broadcasts

I’m not a sportsman and, to be honest, I’ve never played a game other than squash. I find cricket tedious and unnecessarily tedious. Soccer is better, but only because it’s shorter. Other than being polite, I wouldn’t look either. But tennis ah tennis! that’s a whole different matter.

Watching Novak Djokovic at the French Open final last Sunday made me realize that tennis is a game made for television. That certainly does not apply to football and cricket. Perhaps this is why I rarely miss a Grand Slam final, but don’t care about either World Cup.

In television terms, the reason is simple. Cameras are best able to film a single individual. As he fills the frame, every action or gesture is visible. His frustration or triumph is evident. The same goes for inner qualities such as determination or undermining strength. The camera is looking for them.

In addition, in tennis, the aim is to hit the ball from court to court. The camera can easily track its trajectory and irresistibly drag the viewer into the momentum of the game with each shot of a rally.

Now football and cricket, unlike tennis, are not individual games. They are team games. Therefore, to understand and appreciate what one player is doing, you need to know where the others are. Only then can you visualize the strategy in the head of the man with the ball. Focusing on one player would miss the wider game. So you need wide shots that show where everyone is standing. But wide shots are distant. Players are getting small. The action feels far away.

This is why football and cricket are best watched in stadiums. The human eye can take in everything at once. The television camera cannot do that. And multiple cameras don’t really make up for what a single camera does poorly.

In tennis, the opposite is true. For example, if you’re watching Wimbledon from the Royal Box, the far track is too far away to be sufficiently visible. When you look from the sides, your neck will continue to twist from side to side and back again. At the end of a long rally, that can be quite annoying. But on television, both jobs are equally close and you don’t suffer from your neck because you look straight at the screen.

Perhaps this explains why I have become obsessed with certain tennis players over the past few decades. When they play I’m on the edge of my seat, desperate that they should win and really upset when they don’t. Their triumphs and failures feel personal.

It started with Bjrn Borg and Martina Navratilova in the 1970s. Roger Federer took their place in the 1990s. Novak Djokovic is today’s player.

I will never forget Borg’s fifth win at Wimbledon in 1980. John McEnroe denied him seven championship points in the fourth set, forcing him to play one more. The commentators were convinced that this would have broken Borg’s spirit. Being so close and yet failing is hard to forget and move on. They were wrong.

With dogged determination, Borg won 8-6 in the fifth before dropping to his knees. That was the only emotion he ever showed. He did it every time he won. The other hint of his personality was the fact that he wouldn’t shave during a tournament.

I watched his 1979 Wimbledon final on Pakistani television, picked up by my grandmother’s black and white TV in Simla. At the end of the fifth set, with three championship points up against Roscoe Tanner, one of the fiercest servers of the era, PTV switched to the news. I had to wait an embarrassing half hour before I found out that Borg had won. The hapless PTV did not think it appropriate to include this in the bulletin.

Will Wimbledon have me nailed to the screen again in four weeks? No doubt Djokovic wants a 24th, but do I really care? I hated McEnroe because he beat Borg in 1981. Will my reaction be the same if Djokovic loses at SW18?

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story. The opinions expressed are personal