UMass Lowell hockey program brings in talented eight skater class

LOWELL Unlike some coaches, Norm Bazin is not a hype machine when it comes to incoming recruits.

In fact, UMass Lowell’s hockey coach is the complete opposite. He takes a measured approach, even as a future River Hawk arrives on campus with long credentials.

That said, Bazin is excited to welcome a freshman class of eight to Lowell. The rookies will arrive on campus in about three weeks to get used to their environment and begin training for the 2023-24 season.

“I think it’s going to be a work in progress,” he said. “I like that everyone brings something different. We needed goals and we needed speed. Those are two things we focused on. Those are hard things to find.”

The class consists of five attackers and three defenders. There is only a European player, a bit of a departure from recent lessons. As usual, the River Hawks, known for their heavy style of play, make an appearance. Three of the freshmen are six feet tall.

Will it be a successful lesson?

“I’ll tell you in two years. It’s hard for the boys to make the transition to college hockey,” Bazin said. “Some of these kids might surprise us.”

The River Hawks, after an 18-15-3 season that saw them advance to the Hockey East Semifinals, also bring in three transfers.

Graduate student forward Nick Granowicz (University of Michigan), graduate student forward Alex Peterson (Holy Cross) and junior goaltender Luke Pavicich (UMass) are expected to be key players next season.

Let’s meet the new freshman class.

Jack Vaarwerk

Perhaps the jewel of the class. The six-foot-tall, 181-pound native of East Amherst, NY, had a successful season with Des Moines of the United States Hockey League.

In 61 regular season games, he compiled a 13-32-45 line to lead Des Moines in scoring. His 45 points were 11 more than his closest teammate and he scored three points in two playoff games. In the 2021-2022 season, he scored 53 points in 56 games – then exploded for 14 points in nine playoff games – for Jamestown of the North American Hockey League.

Bazin: “A talented boy who will get better as he gets older. Good skater. Good sight. He played in Des Moines and he showed that he could contribute.”

Shawn O’Donnell

A 5-10, 170-pound fast forward from Pittsburgh, O’Donnell played two seasons for the Dubuque Fighting Saints and gained valuable experience in North America’s top junior league.

In 49 regular season games, O’Donnell scored four goals and 10 points. His ice age took a hit when he played on a team with several high-profile forwards. Fans will love his energetic style of play.

Bazin: “Gritty, two directions forward. persistent. He gives us that element.”

Jonathan Horn

Horn is an attacker who is six feet tall and weighs 187 pounds. He is from Southbury, Connecticut. He has played in several leagues in North America, from prep school (Hotchkiss) to the NAHL (leading El Paso with 45 points in 59 games during the 2021-22 season) and then to the British Columbia Hockey League.

Horn put together an 11-11-22 line for Wenatchee and Vernon, which he joined after a mid-year trade. He had a goal and an assist in eight playoff games.

Bazin: “We felt that he was a good skater and we took him along. His athleticism is a strength.”

Gird Silkalns

The lone European, Silkalns, is a six-foot-tall attacker from Talsi, Latvia. He skated in the USHL in his first season in North America, first with Des Moines (2-4-6 in 15 games) and then with Fargo (8-16-24 in 40 games) after a trade.

He scored a goal and assisted in nine playoff games as Fargo went on a deep playoff run. Silkalns also plays extensively on the international stage as a representative of Latvia, including at World Junior tournaments.

Bazin: “He made the adjustment from Europe. He played in all situations. He’s got some size and he can shoot.

Sean Kilcullen

A 6-foot, 190-pound defenseman from Kensington, Md., Kilcullen put up a great season with the Maryland Black Bears of the NAHL. He played three full seasons with Maryland, saving the best for last.

In 55 regular season games, he compiled an 8-35-43 line and the 43 points were the fourth-highest total by defensemen in the league. He added two goals and eight points in 10 playoff games. Only two defensemen had more playoff points.

Bazin: “Sean had a very strong year. I wouldn’t describe him as an attacking defender, but he scored a lot of points. He reminds me of a Zach Kamrass. Calm and effective.”

Adam Cardona

A Canadian, the 6-foot-2, 196-pound defenseman grew up in Beaconsfield, Quebec. Cardona played at the Kimball Union Academy and then transferred to the USHL, where he appeared in 104 regular season games over the past two seasons.

After spending the 2021-22 season with Waterloo (3-5-8 in 42 games), he skated for Omaha this past season, compiling a 5-13-18 line in 62 regular season games. He also scored 75 penalty minutes.

Bazin: “Stave defender with the ability to help offensively. He has some size. Played for Tim Whitehead at Kimball Union and he liked him.”

Ben Brunette

Brunette, a 6-foot, 192-pound defender from North Bay, Ont., joined an absolutely fraught Penticton team this past season. Penticton captured the BCHL Championship and Brunette helped fuel the title fight.

A season into an injury-plagued 2021-22 season with Waterloo of the USHL, Brunette returned to health and enjoyed a successful season in British Columbia. He scored 20 points (6 goals, 14 assists) in 40 regular season games and then added four assists in 17 playoff games.

Bazin: “He is a skater. He’s someone we have to rein in at times, but he can skate. He is someone we brought along young. Now he is ready to contribute.”

Jaden Moriello

Moriello turned heads in his final season with Kimball Union, scoring 33 goals in 33 games for the prep school powerhouse.

A powerful 6-2, 194-pound forward from Saugus, the Massachusetts prospect excelled in his first season in the BCHL with West Kelowna. Moriello continued to score north of the border, scoring with a point-a-game clip (55 points in 54 games), making him the league’s 14th leading scorer. Among rookies, he was the second-highest scorer. Moriello added four goals in six playoff games.

Bazin: “He has some hands. He had a good season. He is one who will help the attack over time. He can shoot the puck. He had a good season, especially at the end. I like local guys.”