



PHILADELPHIA Happy Mastropietro who ranks as one of Temple’s most accomplished athletes in recent history, has been named one of 12 student-athletes at thePhillySIDA Women’s academic all-area lacrosse team. The team is nominated and voted on by the sports information bureaus of 30 local Philadelphia metropolitan area institutions. Mastropietro, a senior last season, has opted to take advantage of the NCAA Covid-19 blanket to qualify to return for her fifth season with the Owls. of Lauren Zinkl earned the honor last season. To be eligible for Academic All-Area honors, an athlete must be at least in sophomore year at the institution and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.30 or higher. Mastropietro played and started in all 59 games of her career and racked up 204 career points on 146 goals and 58 assists. Her 204 points rank eighth all-time in program history. Where the midfielder really stood out is the draw control. The Springfield, Pa. native holds both the single-season draft check record (105) and the all-time draft check record (286) in Temple. Throughout her career, she has won numerous awards at the congressional, regional and national level. She is a three-time First Team All-Conference selection, two-time AAC Preseason Midfielder of the Year, two-time AAC Midfielder of the Year, First Team All East Coast Athletic Conference, two-time IWLCA Second Team All-Region, Inside Lacrosse Honorable Mention All- American, among many other weekly awards. Academically, Mastropietro graduated cum laude from Temple’s School of Public Health with a degree in exercise science. In the fall semester, she will continue her training in the field. Student athlete School Cl. Important residence Corinne Bednarick Drexel sr. Sporting goods GelnmooreFather. Anne Brandt Penn So. Legal Studies and Business Ethics White Hall, Md. Julie Cherneskie Ursinus sr. Biology Pottstown, Pa. Jenika Cuocco Drexel So. Primary education Sound Beach, New York Caroline Curnal Villanova Gr. Communications Ridgefield, Conn. Jamie Cutrera Mountain ash sr. Including primary education Haddon Township, New Jersey Lindsay Fagan Neumann Jr. Health Sciences Norwood, Pa. Catherine Ference Haverford sr. Math Sewickley, Pa. Happy Mastropietro Temple sr. Exercise science Springfield, Pap. Tiffany Mikulis Haverford So. Pre Major Hopkintown, Massachusetts. Nikki Miles Penn sr. Finance San Clemente, California Sidney Papas Villanova So. Finance Garden City, New York Izzy Rohr Penn sr. Communication Malvern, Dad. PERFORMER OF THE YEAR: Niki Miles, Penn

