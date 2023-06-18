Cricket Brings Community Together – Timmins News

Deepak Datta sees a bright future for cricket in Timmins.

“I hope to have a covered stadium in Timmins one day,” he said. “It will take time, but we’ll get there.”

The Timmins Tigers Cricket Club has been given a boost since they reunited in 2021.

“We did what we could, but in August 2022 I thought: I have to do something if I want to improve the team,” he said. “We presented our team’s vision to the city and community and how to preserve the youth and skilled people in the city.”

The team was founded in 2016 and gained momentum as COVID-19 interrupted that growth.

While Datta said their first performances weren’t the best they could be, they’ve kicked off this season since opening the batting cage this winter, allowing members to train more consistently.

“What happened was that while we didn’t play in the winter, we played big games on the ground and he performed so poorly,” he said. “Since we started practicing indoors, we were a different team!”

He said other teams in the Northern Ontario Cricket League have resources he would like to see in Timmins, yet the Tigers can now compete with these larger programs.

“We went to Sudbury and the Sudbury team was the champions of the Northern Ontario Cricket League,” he said. “Three games played, two games won.”

He said those wins changed everything for the team.

“It was a different team, morale went up,” he said. “They started to believe in themselves and the team, they learn and work together.”

He said the presence of a team in the city could be a comfort to those who come from countries where cricket is as important as hockey in Canada.

“Those students used to be homesick because they flew across the oceans and came here, but now they are connected to cricket,” he said. “They come from multiple countries, Australia, New Zealand, India, Bangladesh and in that part of the world, cricket is a religion in a sense.”

“Now they are happy, they are engaged in the sport,” he said. “Some students get permanent residency and they want to play cricket and settle here.”

According to Datta, if someone is intimidated by the game, it won’t be a problem.

“It’s similar to baseball, so if you know baseball, you’re in the arena of cricket,” he said. “Members of the community participate. They enjoy the competitions and a new sport!”

Datta played the game himself before coming to Canada and when he went to dental school in Southern Ontario.

The potential economic boon the team could bring to the city is also worth noting, Datta said.

“We use local contractors to work on the property and equipment. We repaired our field with a local contractor,” he said. “And when the teams come here, they stay in hotels and enjoy the restaurants. The little things help.”

He said the support they’ve seen so far from the city, their sponsors and community members has been heartwarming.

“They believed in us from day one,” says Datta.

With another tournament this weekend on the field at Fern Tremblay Park at 215 Royale St., Datta says fans, old and new, can expect great performances from the team. And they intend to win.

“They can expect their local team to win the games,” he said. “They’ll love the game!”

The team is teaming up with Northern College for a tournament over the Canada Day long weekend, and Datta says he’s confident the students will enjoy it.

“It’s going to get very loud,” he said.