Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Bob Brown dies at age 81





Bob Brown, the Pro Football Hall of Fame forward known for his tenacity in the trenches in the 1960s and early 1970s, passed away Friday night at the age of 81. Brown died surrounded by friends and family at a rehabilitation center where he had been admitted following a stroke in April, according to his wife, via a statement from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “Bob Brown showed different personalities on and off the field,” Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in the statement. “On the field, he was as fierce an opponent as any defensive linemen or linebacker has ever faced. He used every tactic and technique – and sometimes brute force – to crush the will of the person across from him. And took great pride in doing so. “But off the field, he displayed a calm, gentle, and caring nature that his son, Robert Jr., eloquently captured when he presented his father for anchoring in 2004. The Hall extends his thoughts and prayers to CeeCee and Robert Jr. for their loss.” The six-foot-tall, 280-pound offensive tackle was a force as a collegiate athlete in Nebraska, where he was a unanimous All-American his last season in 1963, while helping the Cornhuskers to their first conference title since 1940. He went on to dominate the game and win awards in the NFL, starting with his rookie year as the Philadelphia Eagles’ #2 seed in the 1964 draft. After an AP second-team All-Pro season in his freshman year, Brown—who became known as “The Boomer” for his physical style of play—received first-team All-Pro honors in five of his next six seasons. team. Those campaigns, as well as his six Pro Bowls, led to his placement on the NFL 1960s All-Decade Team and, ultimately, his enshrinement in the Hall of Fame in 2004. He is also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame’s class of 1993. All told, Brown played 10 NFL seasons spanning the Eagles, Rams and Raiders. He found results at every stop along the way, never failed to make at least one Pro Bowl with every club, and was named second-team All-Pro with the 1972 Raiders for the second and final time in his career. The head coach of those Raiders, the late John Madden, simply summed up Brown, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame website: “Bob was the most aggressive lineman to ever play.” He was, and he was also one of the best in the game.

