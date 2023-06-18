Bird Key Yacht Club provides new shoes for Tennis for Fun athletes





The Bird Key Yacht Club showed community spirit by raising more than $1,700 to purchase 34 pairs of tennis shoes for residents of The Haven and Tennis for fun athletes. The idea started with Molly Gleason, a BKYC member and Tennis for Fun volunteer, who got the ball rolling, explains Brenda Shields, Director of Tennis For Fun. Tennis For Fun is a volunteer organization with multiple locations in Florida and around the country, including Sarasota, that partners with the Special Olympics. It allows athletes to enjoy the sport of tennis, socialize and compete. Molly came up with the idea of ​​providing new tennis shoes to The Haven athletes who participate in the Tennis For Fun program. Her fellow club members at Bird Key Yacht Club raised enough money to buy brand new tennis shoes for The Havens TFF athletes and many of their residents, Shields said. This is a great example of local generosity and we are very excited to share this program with our friends, neighbors and the Sarasota area. Kyle Pigott, resident of The Haven, Tammy Hackney, BKYC General Manager and COO, and Jeff Ahlers, resident of The Haven Courteous photo The dedication of the club members and support for their leadership fueled this initiative. Lisa Adams, BKYC commodore, Tammy Hackney, the club’s general manager, and Gleason delivered the boots to The Haven on June 9. As soon as the athletes received their shoes, many immediately began trying them on, Adams explains. It has been a privilege for Bird Key Yacht Club members to support (The Haven Tennis For Fun) athletes and residents. Our members have generous hearts and step up when asked to support valuable charitable initiatives of the Sarasota community, Adams said. When Molly pitched this idea, I immediately asked Tammy to put together a team to make it happen. And she did so with the help and enthusiastic support of our members. And here we are today. Ron Shields, Dylan Mayes, Lisa Adams, Brenda Shields and Molly Gleason Courteous photo Gleason explained that Adams quickly set the wheels in motion. Good things happen when good people make the effort. The faces of the athletes were initially a mixture of disbelief and surprise when I told them, I need your shoe size and I want you to tell me exactly what color tennis shoe you want. Brand new, just for you, and the look was replaced with delight. I mean, how do you choose between pink and purple?

