Dubas in the spotlight, but will Sullivan call?

Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas is now in the spotlight. The next steps or inaction will be on his resume and rightly or wrongly attributed to the 37-year-old head of the Penguins hockey department.

From GM decisions to presidential-level moves, it’s up to Dubas.

Except there’s one pretty big caveat, at least this summer. Coach Mike Sullivan has the biggest influence on the future direction of the 2023-24 Penguins.

The reasons for Sullivan’s power are as simple as they are profound. First, the obvious. There’s no one left. The tertiary personnel left over from the Hextall and Rutherford eras would have little first-hand knowledge of the Penguins’ current roster. The pro scouts keep an eye on other teams.

Sullivan and his assistant coaches would be key looks at who’s worth keeping, who played well, and who… didn’t.

Second, and much deeper, Sullivan is one of the best hockey minds working. That fact has been widely discussed and confirmed, including by Scotty Bowman. When Sullivan signals trends and needs, he is usually right.

As the Toronto Maple Leafs GM, Dubas used picks after the first round to find talent. Matthew Knees and Nick Robertson are recent examples.

Dubas also built a large defensive corps that was a little light in offensive depth, but strong and good in the D zone. Toronto is built in the same style as the Vegas Golden Knights, with big defenders, deployment of several goalkeepers and a stacked top-six attackers.

The penguins led by Sullivan have traditionally been constructed differently, especially in the way Sullivan uses his defenders. The most extreme, i.e. easiest, contrast to the Penguins’ defensive effort is Vegas, where coach Bruce Cassidy calls his system “goalie-friendly” because it places the defenders near the net. The defenders don’t stray or chase cover high in the zone and rarely go behind the net at the same time.

Sullivan’s system differs because you will often see defenders in different spots in the zone, and the forwards, mainly the centers, compensate. There are many more moving parts, which is design to create puck pressure. The Penguins rely on centers to get deep into the defensive zone for pressure and create turnovers. Conversely, Vegas blocks a lot of shots because they will give up the puck in favor of position.

The Penguins want the puck and defenders will go to the walls to fight for it.

Superior speed is required for Sullivan’s style, and if there’s one big reason for the Penguins’ faltering this season, it was the lack of speed in the lineup.

Decisions decisions

This week Dubas hired Jason Spezza as assistant GM. So there will be a second pair of trusted eyes in the front office until Dubas fills his scouting department and hockey operations with more trusted eyes.

However, there just isn’t enough time to watch enough movie and gather enough information to come to a fully formed decision without leaning heavily, if not completely, on Sullivan.

Decisions are still hanging over the Penguins. Mikael Granlund’s future is getting a lot of attention, but he’s low hanging fruit. His five points in 21 games weren’t good enough for a $5 million-earning player, but he’s certainly not the only player who should be scrutinized.

Aside from other obvious talking points like Jeff Carter, well-paid players like Jeff Petry, Bryan Rust, and Jan Rutta didn’t have great seasons. What about the future of Jake Guentzel?

There is probably no better source for projection than Sullivan.

The other decisions relate to room for salary cap and salary, such as re-signing Brian Dumoulin and Jason Zucker. However, it is necessary to find out their expected level of play and possible roles before the team can enter into negotiations. Again, the lack of informed staff means Sullivan’s will be the primary input.

The same goes for Tristan Jarry. Dubas can only watch so much tape before asking Sullivan and goalkeeping coach Andy Chiodo.

To those who insist Sullivan is a problem, this observation probably sounds like someone chewing with their mouth open. For those who appreciate Sullivan’s philosophical approach, there are plenty of opportunities to give the coach a good roster.

Clearly the last GM wasn’t listening.

Dubas, the new interim GM, has no one else.

The difference could not be greater, but the results will be significant.