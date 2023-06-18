Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Brown dies at age 81

The football world today celebrates the life and career ofa mild-mannered person off the field, but “the most aggressive lineman to ever play” on it as a devastating offensive tackle throughout his 10 seasons in the National Football League.

Brown, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2004, passed away Friday (June 16, 2023). He turned 81.

“Bob Brown showed different personalities on and off the field,” Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement Saturday. “On the field, he was as fierce an opponent as any defensive lineman or linebacker. He used every tactic and technique – and sometimes brute force – to crush the will of the person over the line. And was very proud of that.

“Still, off the field he displayed a calm, gentle and caring nature that his son, Robert Jr., eloquently captured when he presented his father for anchoring in 2004. Thoughts and prayers are given to CeCe and Robert Jr. for their loss.”

Brown impressed opponents and his coaches with his combination of strength, speed and quickness,

“Bob Brown played offensively with a defensive man’s personality,” Coach Hall of Fame JOHN MADDEN said of the five-time All-Pro who played his last three years with Madden in Oakland. “He believed he could hit you with his forearm and get a quarter out of you. In other words, if he really hit you, you wouldn’t play hard until the next quarter.

Brown was unapologetic about his approach to physical line play.

“I didn’t try to fine-tune guys,” he told NFL Films. “I was just trying to beat them up for 60 minutes.”

His techniques, forged by God-given strength and accentuated by a progressive weight-training regimen, overwhelmed most opponents. He aimed for every weak spot he could find and perfected the technique of thrusting his thumb into the center of a defensive lineman.

“I was trying to hit that area that was just below where the shoulder pads stopped,” he said. “There are a lot of meaty, beautiful parts in that area. You can get a little bit of the spleen.

Brown, who said a teammate at the University of Nebraska nicknamed him “Boomer” because of his style of play, said he kept a few theories in mind as he played, most notably: “Be the hammer, never the nail. Attack and attack relentlessly.

He believed “if it was born of a woman I could hurt it and I could block it” and said he needed no applause or accolades from outsiders.

“I needed you as a defense target to put me in your hall of fame,” he said in a profile compiled by Power of Sports. “I needed you to walk off the field and look at me and think, ‘Boy, I don’t want to see him again.’ That’s what I needed, that’s what drove me.”

A long line of players and coaches viewed Brown as one of the toughest opponents they faced. Some documented notes:

“Bob was the most intimidating player I’ve ever seen. I had opponents come up to me during games and say, ‘Gene, tell Bob to stop hitting me.’” – Hall of Fame guard and Oakland Raiders teammate GEN UPHAW

“Bob Brown was probably my most feared competitor. He would strike out at you. His intent was to inflict bodily harm. He wanted to inflict pain.” – Defensive Hall of Fame ending CARL OR

“Bob hit me and it felt like the world was turned upside down. I’ve never been hit like that.” – linebacker Tommy Nobis

“When Bob Brown retires to run a sweep, there are two things a guy like me can do: get out of the way or get hurt.” – Hall of Fame defensive back HERB ADDERLEY

“Bob was an explosive drive blocker. When he fired, he knocked them back 5 yards. You don’t see that in professional football.” – Hall of Fame coach THICK VERMEIL

And Madden’s summary: “Bob was the most aggressive lineman to ever play.”

From Cleveland to Nebraska to the pros

Brown was born on December 8, 1941 in Cleveland. He attended Cleveland East Tech, a predominantly black high school that contrasted sharply with the racial makeup of his college choice, the University of Nebraska.

At Lincoln, Brown was an All-American guard whom College Football Hall of Famer Bob Devaney labeled “the best two-way player I ever coached.”

He was a member of the star-studded 1964 NFL Draft class, which was selected as runner-up by the Philadelphia Eagles. He started immediately and achieved All-Pro and Pro Bowl status in Year 2 – a season too late in his mind; Brown told an interviewer that he was “disappointed not to make it to the Pro Bowl as a rookie.”

He was also a first-round pick in the AFL (fourth overall by Denver), but chose the NFL because he considered it the “greatest football in the world”. I didn’t want to look back and ask myself, “Did I go to the AFL because I thought I couldn’t dance in the big dance?” ”

Brown played his first five pro seasons in Philadelphia, where he became an All-Pro three times (1965-66, 1968). However, he requested a trade as the Eagles prepared for the 1969 season, citing “personal reasons”. He landed in Los Angeles as a member of the Rams under Hall of Fame coach GEORGE ALLEN.

Two years in Los Angeles – each ending with All-Pro and Pro Bowl recognition – further honed Brown’s skills as he lined up daily against Hall of Famer DEACOON JONES.

“I had the chance to work every day against the best defense in football,” Brown told an interviewer. “We had some battles in practice. Then the one-on-one was part of the daily routine. It was always a challenge and it was always a good street fight.”

In 1969, the Rams allowed just 17 sacks in 416 pass attempts. The team posted an 11–3 record and reached the playoffs, but was unable to hold onto a 20–14 lead in the fourth quarter, losing to the eventual NFL champion Minnesota Vikings.

One last hurray in Oakland

Brown was traded again, this time to the Oakland Raiders, and once again his impact was immediate – and legendary.

“We have Bob, and the first day no one knows Bob Brown. They don’t know him personally. They just know his reputation,” Madden recalled to NFL Films. “He walks out of the dressing room and goes all the way to the other end where the goalposts are, and he hits the goalpost with his forearm. Pooh! Rip! And the whole goalpost goes straight down. … He turned and walked off the field .”

In his first year in Oakland, 1971, Brown was selected to play in his sixth Pro Bowl despite missing four games due to injury. He recovered to play all 14 games in 1972, but in 1973 recurring knee problems proved too serious to overcome and forced his retirement.

Overall, Brown played 126 games in the regular season. He was selected as a member of the NFL’s 1960s All-Decade Team.

Robert Brown Jr. presented his father for anchorage, saying, “In the course of line play in the NFL, he was determined to be the last man standing. He went at his opponents as if his life depended on it.”

In an interview with the Associated Press following his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004, Brown said his goal was to physically and mentally exhaust his opponent.

“If I’ve hurt you enough, I can make you stop,” he said.

“Every week was a Super Bowl for me,” added Brown, whose teams failed to make it to the big game. “I had to play my own personal Super Bowls. I wouldn’t take lashes; It just wasn’t me.”

Bob Brown’s legacy as one of the greatest offensive linemen in National Football League history will forever be preserved in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.