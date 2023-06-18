Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob ‘The Boomer’ Brown dies at age 81





Bob Brown, a Pro Football and College Football Hall of Fame inductee, died Friday surrounded by family and friends. He turned 81 years old. Brown played in the NFL from 1964-1973, was a nine-time All-Pro and widely regarded as one of the best offensive linemen of his era. He played with the Eagles, Rams and Raiders during his prolific 10-year pro career. He was also named to the 1960s NFL All-Decade team. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM According to Brown’s wife, via a Pro Football Hall of Fame statement, he suffered a stroke in April. She said he had been in a rehabilitation center ever since. HOMER JONES, FORMER NFL STAR, CREDITED AS FIRST PLAYER TO SPIKE FOOTBALL AFTER TD, DEAD AT 82 “Bob Brown showed different personalities on and off the field,” Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement. “On the field, he was as fierce an opponent as any defensive linemen or linebacker has ever faced. He used every tactic and technique and sometimes brute force to crush the will of the person on the other side of the line. And he was proud that he did.. Still, off the field, he displayed a calm, gentle, and caring nature that his son, Robert Jr., eloquently captured when he presented his father for anchoring in 2004. The Hall extends his thoughts and prayers to CeeCee and Robert Jr. for their loss.” Brown was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1964 NFL Draft after being named a unanimous All-American in his final season with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The football program has since retired his number 64. Brown was also drafted in the first round of the 1964 AFL Draft. Brown played on offense alongside Gene Upshaw, centered Jim Otto, and tackled Art Shell and Ron Mix while with the Raiders in 1971. Each of those players is also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The late John Madden, who coached Brown during his stint with the Raiders, once complimented the former offensive lineman’s tenacity. “Bob was the most aggressive lineman to ever play,” Madden said via the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s official website.

