



England’s Chelmsford Cricket Club signed the former fast bowler from Proteas Andre Nell recently. In the debuted for the club’s second XI last week, completing figures of zero for 22 in seven overs. He hit 23 off 19 balls in fifth position in the batting order. “As long as they don’t expect me to bowl all overs” “My mind wants to get angry, but my body cannot back it up and it makes no sense now,” Nel told BBC Essex. “People can say things to me and beat me up, but I have nothing to prove. I played international cricket, for me now it’s about the pleasure and privilege to help and improve the youth. “I I didn’t expect to play much cricket not at all. I think it started in January when I ran the London Marathon and started getting fit. “I said I would be interested in playing as long as they don’t expect me to bowl all oversdoing all the percussion – not taking a position from the youngsters, but playing with the youngsters and helping them as much as possible. “I bowled seven overs on a trot and for the next few days I was quite sore and stiff. “I bowled way too short and my timing was a little bit off with my wrist and where it should be but the main thing was I played halfway and halfway and talked to some of the bowling kids and that’s the reason I started, “It is not about me acting as such, I just want to help cricketers in general and it’s a great opportunity for me to do it on the pitch. “Just now by talking them about compiling their chartstelling them what to do, seeing what the batsman’s feet are doing so you can change your game plan, that’s what I enjoyed the most. Nel has worked with the Essex coaching staff in the County Championship and was recently appointed England Over-40 head coach. The 45-year-old Nel played 36 tests, 79 ODIs and two T20Is from 2001 to 2008. Get Club Cricket SA news on Whatsapp MORE latest cricket news Darren Stevens named in England Over-40 squad, Andre Nel assistant coach

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clubcricket.co.za/latestnews/former-proteas-fast-bowler-debuts-for-chelmsford-cricket-clubs-second-xi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

