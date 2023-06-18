Bob Brown, Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies at age 81





Legendary offensive tackle Bob Brown passed away Friday night at the age of 81 in Oakland, California, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Saturday. Brown’s wife, Cecelia, said he died surrounded by friends and family at a rehabilitation center where he had been admitted in April following a stroke. The six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro nicknamed “the Boomer” was described by the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a “fierce” competitor. “Bob Brown demonstrated diverse personalities on and off the field,” Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement. “On the field, he was as fierce an opponent as any defensive lineman or linebacker. He used every tactic and technique and sometimes brute force to crush the will of the person over the line. And was very proud of that. “But off the field, he displayed a calm, gentle, and caring nature that his son, Robert Jr., eloquently captured when he presented his father for anchoring in 2004. Thoughts and prayers are given to The Hall for CeeCee and Robert Jr. for their loss.” Brown began his career as a guard at the University of Nebraska, where he became an All-American.





Bob “the Boomer” Brown was the Raiders’ offensive tackle in 1972. Sports news via Getty Images





Bob Brown played three years with the Raiders. Sports news via Getty Images After his successful college career that eventually landed him in the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993, the Eagles drafted Brown as the No. 2 overall pick in the 1964 draft. He was also drafted into the American Football League draft that year by the Broncos, but decided to join the NFL’s Eagles, with whom he played for five seasons. He then spent two seasons with the Rams before moving to the Raiders for the last three years of his career.





Bob Brown was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Brown’s storied playing career earned him a spot on the 1960s NFL All-Decade Team, and he was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004. The Hall of Fame flies its flag at half-mast in memory of Brown.

