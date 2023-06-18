Cape Fear’s Anna Piland wins Girl Tennis Player of the Year in HSOT Honors

Show transcription

Our first elite award of the night. Here are the finalists for Girl Tennis Player of the Year from Cape Fear Anna Piland from Apex Friendship’s Carro Ella Strickler. Julianne is from Green Hope Olivia Corcoran and from Myers part Tegan Riley. Yes. Hot sea time. Oh wait, you’re going to pop out. Come on. Oh yeah. So I’m actually kind of having a, oh, come on, come on, come on. I actually have a bit of a vendetta against tennis players, girl tennis players because at U VA we did something where I had to return a serve from a tennis lady and uh, she made me look really bad. Um, so you guys are asking questions because she obviously hit the ball a lot harder than I thought. How fast is your service today? Actually at 89 89 MPH in case anyone hasn’t heard. My God. Same question. Oh, that might be dangerous. You’re right. You don’t have to clock yours. Did you clock yours? Um It’s been a while, but I’m also in my eighties. Oh my God. So much power. Same question. I always ask my coach if I can and he always tells me the clock is broken and I think I’m protecting my ego or maybe the clock can’t read it. And he’s like, hey, you put me in a bad situation just saying, oh, you like how they synced up for that. And that’s why they scare me back to you. Nick. This year’s Girl Tennis Player of the Year is from Cape Fear Anna Pyland. Last fall, Piland was part of the triple state championship team after dropping the first set 6 to 1. The Cape Fear Duo came back to take 62 and 61 to win the state title. A week later, she helped the Colts win the 51 dual team tennis state championship over Lake Norman Charter and Cape Fear won the dual team championship for the second season in a row. First. We have to take a picture. So bam. OK. Okay. So first congratulations. Um And so you didn’t know how fast your serve was, but obviously you know where to place it right. So speak for me, I’m not necessarily the best tennis player. I like to think I’m better at WII sports, but it’s not really, not even a little bit. Oh Jesus. OK. What should I do if I’m going to translate my Wii Sports game into the real thing? You know, to get my, my hindquarters where it needs to be, uh, maybe train a lot on the court. Oh God. Well, you know, me, I was a professional athlete, so I’m pretty good at changing direction. That is certainly a big thing. Yes, you have to be on your feet very quickly. Um, I do a lot of agility training. So yes, but after that I just have to go back and give it to God. How so? I think she put a lot of emphasis on, I was a professional athlete. Nick. Come on, we can do this here. You said it, not me, I get it, but you needed to put more emphasis on it. So.