Oliver Moore would bring speed and two-way skills to flyers at number 7
Forever, the Flyers have had a need for speed. In this year’s draft, they have a chance to get some.
Oliver Moore, a left-handed shooting center with the USA Hockeys Team Developmental Program, may be the fastest skater in the draft. According to mock drafts, there’s an excellent chance he’ll be available when the Flyers go for number 7 overall.
His speed jumps off the page, said NHL Central Scoutings Pat Cullen on a recent NHL Draft Class podcast.
I think he is the fastest skater and I don’t know if there are many people who would disagree. The speed is one thing, but his work ethic is incredible.
There’s never a game where you go and you don’t see Oliver Moore working extremely hard and it’s more noticeable by how quickly he does everything.
Moore’s downside may be his size in a league that seems to want bigger and bigger guys every year. Moore is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 176 pounds. He is of average size. He’s just not monstrous.
Two-way player
Moore’s speed, two-way play and attacking skills have earned him such high praise.
I think my skating ability is probably my greatest strength, separating defenders and using that to my advantage, Moore told therinklive.com.
Continuing to develop situational awareness, my down game, developing my defensive game, those three things are probably really the biggest [areas of improvement].
Moore is from Mounds View, Minnesota, just north of the Twin Cities. He played 61 games with the U18 national team last season and scored 31 goals and 44 assists.
At the U18 World Championships, he scored four goals and five assists Team USA won the gold medal. Flyers prospect Cutter Gauthier was on that gold medal winning team.
Moore, who excelled on the track growing up, said he models his game after Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin.
He is an elite skater, is exceptional at defending the neutral zone and great support in the defensive/offensive zone and has an underrated shot, Smaht Scouting’s Austin Garret said of Moore.
My only complaint about Moore is his [penchant] for always attacking the zone at its fastest speed.
The mock designs
In mock drafts, Moore is selected in the Flyers neighborhood. Adam Kimelman, of NHL.com, predicts the Flyers will choose Moore. Two other mock drafts have Moore going to Detroit at 9 a.m. and two other mocks have him going to St. Louis at 10 a.m.
Kimelman wrote of Moore: Moore does everything at a fast pace, with a skill reminiscent of Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin.
The Flyers have talked about the need to add top skills to their potential group, and Moore has the option of becoming a top-six center after developing his game for at least one season at the University of Minnesota.
Here are the Moores rankings from some of the design experts:
Consolidated Ranking: 8
Elite Prospects: 6
Scott Wheeler (The Athletic): 9
The daily confrontation: 11
The hockey news: 14
TSN/Bob McKenzie: 11
McKeen’s Hockey: 12
TSN/Craig Button: 14
NHL Central Scouting (North American skaters): 8
Sports net: 16
Draft Prospects Hockey: 20
Smart scouting: 7
Steven Ellis, of The Daily Faceoff, wrote this about Moore: Want a fast, defensively reliable two-way center? Moores your man.
Some scouts I’ve spoken to think Moore has untapped potential to become one of the better players in this draft class. He is so fast, but also knows how to use his speed as a playmaker to his advantage.
If Moore is available at 7:00, the rebuilt Flyers will have to make a choice. If the Flyers choose an attacker instead of a defender, there are bigger players available at 7, but none with more speed.
Past Flyers teams have tended to go for power over speed. What general manager Daniel Briere decides will be interesting to see.
