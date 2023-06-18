Bob Huggins resigns as West Virginia coach following his arrest

Bob Huggins has resigned as West Virginia men’s basketball coach after being arrested Friday night for drunk driving.

Huggins announced his resignation in a statement released Saturday night, saying, “My recent actions do not represent the values ​​of the University or the leadership expected in this role … I have put all of you – and myself – in the abandoned.”

The firing of Huggins, 69, could mark the end of a Hall of Fame career for one of the most successful and divisive coaches in the sport. Huggins won 935 college basketball games, coached in 26 NCAA tournaments and two Final Fours. In 16 seasons with WVU, he went 345-203. But his final months at his alma mater were steeped in such controversy that there was no way he could continue to coach him there. Huggins said in his statement that he will focus on his health and his family.

“I take sole responsibility for my conduct and I sincerely apologize to the University community – especially the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program,” Huggins wrote in his statement.

Huggins informed his team of his decision late on Saturday, sources told ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, and shortly after notified the university that he was stepping down.

West Virginia is expected to conduct a national search for the school’s next coach, sources said, though internal candidates will be considered. Huggins’ resignation poses a dilemma to the current roster as he recruited a transfer portal class that is considered among the best in the country.

This decision gives those players the opportunity to possibly leave for another school. WVU athletic director Wren Baker’s best ally in the quest will be the same NIL financial opportunities from the Country Roads Collective that enabled WVU to lure such a robust transfer class as coaches increasingly prioritize schools with the NIL infrastructure to consistently compile high-end rosters. Huggins was arrested in Pittsburgh after police spotted a black SUV blocking traffic just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. The vehicle had a “flat and torn tire” and the driver’s side door was open.

After directing the driver — identified as Huggins, of Morgantown, West Virginia — to pull the vehicle off the road, officers noticed that Huggins was having trouble maneuvering the SUV and pulled him over. The officers questioned Huggins and, believing him to be drunk, asked him to take sobriety tests, which he failed.

According to the police report, a breath test determined Huggins’ blood alcohol content to be 0.21%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08% in Pennsylvania. A blood sample was also taken from Huggins at a hospital prior to his release.

The arrest came just six weeks after Huggins used an anti-gay slur in an interview with a Cincinnati radio station.

There were already signs that the 2023/24 season was looming as the last season for Huggins. Along with receiving a $1 million pay cut and a three-game suspension in the wake of his use of the slur, Huggins was essentially handed a one-year guaranteed contract.

Huggins, a Morgantown native who played for the Mountaineers in college, has been coaching at his alma mater since 2007 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September. He has led the Mountaineers to 11 NCAA Tournaments, including a Final Four in 2010. Huggins spent one season at Kansas State after leading Cincinnati to 14 consecutive NCAA Tournaments from 1992 to 2005.

In a statement, West Virginia said it supported Huggins’ decision to step down “so he can focus on his health and his family.”

“On behalf of West Virginia University, we share our appreciation for his services to our university, our community and our state,” the statement said. “During his time as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach, Coach Huggins dedicated himself to his players, to our students, to our fans and alumni and to all West Virginians. His contributions will always be part of our history.

In the coming days, we will focus on supporting the student-athletes in our men’s basketball program and strengthening leadership for our program.”

Huggins was convicted of driving under the influence in Cincinnati in 2004. After pleading no contest, he was suspended by the school for about two months and ordered to undergo rehabilitation. But the conviction led to a standoff with then-college president Nancy Zimpher, which eventually led to Huggins stepping down as Bearcats coach the following year.

ESPN staff writer Jeff Borzello and The Associated Press contributed to this report.