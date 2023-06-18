Future Oregon Ducks soccer speedster wins at Nike Outdoor Nationals





Rodrick Pleasant is officially in Eugene for a long time. The 5-11, 180-pound four-star freshman cornerback from Gardena, California, moves into his college residence Sunday and will soon join his new Oregon football teammates for summer training as they prepare for the 2023 season. I’m excited about it, Pleasant said. I can not wait. Coach (Dan) Lanning is great and I have a bunch of friends in my class. Then Pleasant stood outside Hayward Field on Thursday afternoon, nodded his head toward the stadium and said, “But I have some unfinished business. He has less now. Friday night at the Nike Outdoor Nationals track and field competition, Pleasant won the 100-meter title in 10.21 seconds, shooting down lane five in a bright red singlet and making the shape of an O with his hands after crossing the finish line. It’s surreal, said Pleasant, who plans to compete for the Ducks on the track as well. It’s great and I can’t wait to run here. Pleasant wind-legal personal best in the 100 is 10.14, which is tied for the 10th best all-time for an American high school student. He also ran a wind-assisted 10.09 (+3.3). His first time on the track at Hayward Field was during the Friday preliminary round when he ran 10.61. In the final, Pleasant was lined up with Kendrick Jones Jr. on his right. But Jones, a college freshman from Temple, Texas, who had a best time of 10.50 during the prelims, false-started and was disqualified. Once the race started for the second time, there was no catching Pleasant, who got a good start to take the lead and was never challenged. He will also compete in the 200 this weekend, with finals on Sunday at 1:17 p.m Maurice Gleaton Jr., a Georgia sophomore with a PR of 10.14, was second in the 100 with a time of 10.30. It was delicious, Pleasant said of his race. I felt a little sluggish this morning, went back to the hotel, took a nap, rejuvenated and got ready for the day, got ready for tonight’s race and 10.21 isn’t bad. Excited about the 200 and ready to get rolling. Just in case he needed a little extra motivation heading into his Friday race, Pleasant said players from his other sport were happy to help. My soccer teammates blew me up and told me you better defend the turf, Pleasant said, laughing. So I had too. It was necessary for me. Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter@chansen_RG or email to[email protected]. For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com. Want more stories like this? Subscribe for unlimited access and support local journalism.

