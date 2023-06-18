Jan-Lennard Struff sets final Frances Tiafoe in Stuttgart | ATP tour





Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff was within one win of his first tour-level title on Saturday when he defeated fourth seed Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the BOSS OPEN in Stuttgart. Competing in the ATP 250 grass court event on home soil, Struff produced his aggressive form of tennis to overpower Hurkacz. Clubbing 35 winners, the 33-year-old was sharp moving forward, taking 85 per cent (17/20) of the net points to go through after an hour and 29 minutes. “I’m very happy,” said Struff. “Hubi won Halle last year. He’s an incredible grass court player so I knew I had to play a really good game. After a good start I found a way and I’m very happy with the win. “The atmosphere was crazy again. It means a lot to reach my third final and second in Germany. My first in Germany was during covid and without an audience in Munich, so I’m very happy that my family was here [today].” Struff is having a red-hot season, with the lucky loser reaching the quarter-finals in Monte-Carlo and the final in Madrid. The German transformed his form on clay on Germany’s lawns this week, dropping just one set en route to his third tour-level final. Arriving at Stuttgart at career No. 24, Struff is now up three places to No. 21 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings following his run. He will crack the Top 20 on Monday when he beats Frances Tiafoe in the title match. Earlier, Tiafoe reached his seventh tour-level final and first on grass when he battled past Hungarian qualifier Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 7-6(11). The American, who didn’t get a break point in the match, saved six set points in an epic tiebreak in the second set to secure his spot in the championship game after one hour and 37 minutes. “I’ve played solid tennis. It’s one of my favorite surfaces. It’s good to get out here and play some matches,” said Tiafoe. Third seed Tiafoe is chasing his third tour-level title and second of the season this week after triumphing on clay in Houston in April. Tiafoe will make his Stuttgart debut, with his best result on grass ahead of this week, and progress to the quarter-finals at The Queen’s Club in 2018 and 2021. The 25-year-old has moved up one place to No. 11 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings and will breaking the Top 10 for the first time when he wins the trophy in Germany. Aiming to reach his fourth tour-level final, Fucsovics has moved up 20 places to No. 66 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings. Attack vs attack

The final has been determined @boss__open @Struffietnis in return for @FTiafoe On the way to the final, neither player has played less shot #InAttack than their opponent Shall #InAttack decide on the final?

Who takes the?#TennisInsights | @atptour pic.twitter.com/MZ50U0w9R6 — Tennis Insights (@tennis_insights) June 17, 2023

