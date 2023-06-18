England Hockey Mixed Championship Finals 2023 Review

Spencer recorded a narrow 1-0 victory over Olton & West Warwicks to clinch the Tier 1 England Hockey Mixed Championships. Sean Gilmore (23′) scored the only goal of the match.

A quiet start to the game saw both teams run cautiously into each other’s half. Spencer had a little more possession and made a few chances to score, but missed the capitulation.

They continued with the offensive intent and their efforts paid off, as they broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute through Gilmore’s field goal.

In the dying minutes of the first half, Olton & West Warwicks upped their game in the quest for the equalizer as they made circle penetrations but were unable to capitalize on the opportunity. Spencer, on the other hand, took control of the ball and ended the first half with a slim 1-0 lead.

Spencer started the second half aggressively as they shot on target in the first minute, but were defended by Olton’s goalkeeper. Olton made some half-chances, but Spencer dominated possession.

They went on to earn back-to-back penalty corners, but the Olton goalkeeper made stunning saves to keep Spencer from scoring. With three minutes remaining, Spencer again earned back-to-back penalty corners, but failed to double the lead.

In return, Olton had a glorious chance to equalize with back-to-back penalty corners but missed converting it. Olton made another dangerous foray, but Spencer’s defense were poised to clinch the title by a narrow 1-0 lead.