England Hockey Mixed Championship Finals 2023 Review
Spencer recorded a narrow 1-0 victory over Olton & West Warwicks to clinch the Tier 1 England Hockey Mixed Championships. Sean Gilmore (23′) scored the only goal of the match.
A quiet start to the game saw both teams run cautiously into each other’s half. Spencer had a little more possession and made a few chances to score, but missed the capitulation.
They continued with the offensive intent and their efforts paid off, as they broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute through Gilmore’s field goal.
In the dying minutes of the first half, Olton & West Warwicks upped their game in the quest for the equalizer as they made circle penetrations but were unable to capitalize on the opportunity. Spencer, on the other hand, took control of the ball and ended the first half with a slim 1-0 lead.
Spencer started the second half aggressively as they shot on target in the first minute, but were defended by Olton’s goalkeeper. Olton made some half-chances, but Spencer dominated possession.
They went on to earn back-to-back penalty corners, but the Olton goalkeeper made stunning saves to keep Spencer from scoring. With three minutes remaining, Spencer again earned back-to-back penalty corners, but failed to double the lead.
In return, Olton had a glorious chance to equalize with back-to-back penalty corners but missed converting it. Olton made another dangerous foray, but Spencer’s defense were poised to clinch the title by a narrow 1-0 lead.
The University of Bristol took a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Lichfield to become the winner of the England Hockey Mixed Championship Tier 2 Final.
Phil Bernett (60′) and Archie Sansome (64′) each scored a goal for the winning side, while Rob Gray (70′) scored the only goal for Lichfield.
Both teams took their time to shake off the early jitters and started the game cautiously. It was the University of Bristol who enjoyed possession in the final stages. Their constant pressure helped them earn their first penalty corner in the 18th minute, but were unable to convert it.
Lichfield made a few circles in the next few minutes, but the University of Bristol goalkeeper kept the opposition at bay. They were riding on momentum as they earned a penalty corner in the last minute of the first half, but Bristol managed to clear it. The first half ended in a 0-0 stalemate.
The start of the second half was even, with both teams battling in midfield trying to create space in each other’s halves.
The first real chance in the second half came from Bristol as they earned the penalty corner, but it was well defended by their opponents. Lichfield took the shot on goal during a quick turnover, but the University of Bristol goalkeeper canceled out the attack.
The University of Bristol finally broke the deadlock when Bernett found the back of the net on a penalty corner in the 60th minute. They doubled their lead in the 64th minute converting Sansome’s penalty corner. Lichfield reacted quickly as they also won a penalty corner but failed to convert it.
With only two minutes left before the final horn, Lichfield removed their goalkeeper and put an extra outfield player in the quest for their first goal. They were awarded a penalty stroke and Gray made no mistake in pulling a goal back for his team.
But Bristol University’s two goals in quick succession were enough to help them secure a thrilling victory.
