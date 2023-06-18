Tennis courts are being demolished as pop-up market plans get green light

Old tennis court in North Lodge Park becomes community space (Image: Ally McGILVRAY) Old tennis court in North Lodge Park becomes community space Plans to turn a dilapidated tennis court into a community space are finally moving forward, two years after they were first mooted. The abandoned courts and a 1950s bandstand in North Lodge Park, Cromer, looks set to be demolished to make way for a new multi-purpose space for pop-up markets and events. The plans have been recommended for approval before going to the North Norfolk District Councils (NNDC) planning committee next week. Eastern Daily Press: Friends of North Lodge Park proposal from 2021 (Image: Friends of North Lodge Park) Friends of North Lodge Park 2021 proposal (Image: Friends of North Lodge Park) (Image: Friends of North Lodge Park) Two new public toilets would also be installed under the plans, as well as a communal shed, ‘horticulture center’ and polytunnel. The application has been put forward by Cromer Town Council and the Friends of North Lodge Park, who are about to follow suit two years of discussion about what to do with the ground. Two members of the public wrote to the planning committee to object to the arrangement. Concerns included whether the plans would lead to increased traffic to the site, which they say has poor visibility for drivers, they also argued that the design of the new toilets was inappropriate and that the new structures, such as the polytunnel, were of poor quality. While NNDC planning officials acknowledged that the plans could harm the appearance of the nearby heritage-listed North Lodge, they said the benefits outweigh the drawbacks. A report to councilors said: There are a number of public benefits associated with the proposal, including the revitalization and improvements to a currently unused section of the park to allow for new public toilets, and some flexible community uses to ensure that future viability of the park. “As such, it is believed that the public benefits of the proposal would significantly outweigh the identified damage to heritage assets.” The application will be heard by the committee on Thursday.

