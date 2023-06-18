Summary | Revs extend home unbeaten run to nine games, tying club record to open a season





FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts. (June 17, 2023) The New England Revolution (9-3-6; 33 pts.) defeated Orlando City SC (7-4-6, 26 pts), 3-1, on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. Emmanuel Boateng, Gustavo Bou and Carles Gil all found the scoresheet, while Earl Edwards Jr. made three saves in his first start of the season. With the win, New England extends its undefeated home streak to nine games, matching the club’s longest streak without a home loss to open a season. Boateng, who started a 10th straight game for the first time in his MLS career, opened the scoring with his second goal of the season in the 57th minute. As Bou drove the endline and sent in a low cross, Boateng took advantage of a rebound from Orlando’s Mason Stajduhar and fired a left footed shot into the bottom right corner from the edge of the box. Bou added to the lead 12 minutes later and scored his third goal of the season with a curling effort from long range. Homegrown player Noel Buck earned his first MLS assist on goal, while Gil put his eighth assist of 2023 on the line. After Duncan McGuire cut Orlando’s deficit in half in the 80th minute, Carles Gil closed the scoring five minutes later and finished off a counterattack to put the game out of bounds. Bou and Giacomo Vrioni recorded assists on Gil’s team-leading seventh goal of the season. The assist was Bous second of the year and Vrionis first in MLS. New England’s 6-0-3 start to the season is tied for the best home start in nine games played in 2005 and tied in 2015. The Revolution is one of three MLS teams without a home loss this season. The Revolution closes out the three-game homestand on Saturday, June 24, facing Toronto FC for the second and final time this season. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium will air MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish, and on the radio on 98.5 The Sports Hub or 1260 AM Nossa Radio in Portuguese. New England tied its club record undefeated at home (6-0-3) to begin the 2023 campaign, set in 2005 and matched in 2015.

The Revolution are one of three MLS teams that are undefeated at home this season (FC Cincinnati & San Jose Earthquakes).

The Revolution extended its undefeated streak against Orlando City to nine games (5-0-4) from 2017. New England also remains undefeated at home against the Lions, with a record of 6-0-2.

The win moved New England back to third in the Eastern Conference through Saturday’s action, as the Revolution are now undefeated in their last five MLS games (2-0-3). Emmanuel Boateng who started a 10th straight game for the first time in his MLS career, scored his second goal of the season to open the scoring for New England.

who started a 10th straight game for the first time in his MLS career, scored his second goal of the season to open the scoring for New England. Gustavus Bou made his 100th appearance in all competitions for the Revolution, marking the occasion with a goal-and-assist performance to team-up high five shots.

made his 100th appearance in all competitions for the Revolution, marking the occasion with a goal-and-assist performance to team-up high five shots. Build now has three goals and four assists in six career appearances against Orlando.

now has three goals and four assists in six career appearances against Orlando. bouus 42 goals since his debut for New England on July 17, 2019 is the fourth most in MLS (including playoffs).

42 goals since his debut for New England on July 17, 2019 is the fourth most in MLS (including playoffs). Carlos Gill recorded a second consecutive goal-and-assist performance and the ninth of his MLS career. Gil added a secondary assist to Bous’ goal, his eighth of the season, before adding his team-leading seventh goal.

recorded a second consecutive goal-and-assist performance and the ninth of his MLS career. Gil added a secondary assist to Bous’ goal, his eighth of the season, before adding his team-leading seventh goal. Gil is tied for third in the MLS this season with 15 goals, while his eight assists are tied for second league-wide.

is tied for third in the MLS this season with 15 goals, while his eight assists are tied for second league-wide. Gil added a team-high three chances, bringing his total for the season to 46 in the MLS.

added a team-high three chances, bringing his total for the season to 46 in the MLS. Noel Buck returned to the starting line-up after a two match absence and recorded his first MLS assist on Bou’s goal.

returned to the starting line-up after a two match absence and recorded his first MLS assist on Bou’s goal. Giacomo Vrioni scored his first MLS assist off Gils. The striker ended his 15-minute raid with two shots.

scored his first MLS assist off Gils. The striker ended his 15-minute raid with two shots. Brandon Goodbye made his first appearance since May 20, starting and playing 45 minutes as he won all four of his tackles.

made his first appearance since May 20, starting and playing 45 minutes as he won all four of his tackles. David Romney had team highs in recoveries (12) and clearances (6) to go along with three tackles won.

had team highs in recoveries (12) and clearances (6) to go along with three tackles won. Earl Edwards Jr. recorded his first start and victory of the campaign and made three saves. GAME CAPSULE

New England Revolution 3, Orlando City SC 1

June 17, 2023 Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.) Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistant Referees: Claudiu Badea (AR1), Jeffrey Swartzel (AR2)

fourth official: Matthew Corrigan

Video Assistant Referee: Geoff Gamble

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Jonathan Johnson

Weather: 61 degrees and rain

Presence: 21,492 Scoring summary:

NO Emmanuel Boateng 2 (Unaided) 51

NO Gustavo Bou 3 (Noel Buck 1, Carles Gil 8) 69

ORL Duncan McGuire (Michael Halliday) 80

NO Carles Gil 7 (Gustavo Bou 2, Giacomo Vrioni) 85 Misconduct Summary:

ORL Csar Arajo (tactical foul yellow card) 3

ORL Michael Halliday (yellow card – tactical foul) 22

NO Noel Buck (yellow card dissent) 85

NO Earl Edwards Jr. (waste yellow card) 90+4 New England Revolution: Earl Edwards Jr.; DeJuan Jones, Dave Romney, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye (Omar González 46); Matt Polster, Emmanuel Boateng, Noel Buck, Carles Gil; Bobby Wood (Giacomo Vrioni 75), Gustavo Bou. Replacements not used: Jacob Jackson, Esmir Bajraktarevi, Joshua Bolma, Jack Panayotou, Justin Rennicks, Ben Sweat. Orlando City SC: Bricklayer Stajduhar; Rafael Santos (Ramiro Enrique 90+1), Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Michael Halliday; Felipe Martins (Juninho 90+1), Csar Arajo (Dagur Thorhallsson 79); Ivn Angulo, Mauricio Pereyra (Luca Petrasso 81) Martin Ojeda; Ercan Kara (Duncan McGuire 46). Replacements not used: Javier Otero, Alex Freeman, Javier Otero, Thomas William. Full statistics available HERE.

