The Ashes cricket, first test, day two: Usman Khawaja saves the day for Australia as England lose early momentum





Usman Khawaja scored a century to put Australia in control on day two of the first Ashes test. Photo/Getty Images

Opener Usman Khawaja ran off in delight, throwing his bat high in the air after scoring his first Test century in England as Australia reached 311-5 on day two of the Ashes at Edgbaston overnight. Australia’s deficit was down to 82 points after Khawaja revived Australia’s fortunes with an unbeaten 126. Wicket-keeper Alex Carey gave strong support with 52 not spent in a partnership worth 91 runs. Another strong session from Khawaja and Carey on day three when showers are expected will give Australia a clear advantage for the first time in the game, while a quick wicket for England would expose a long tail. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. The Australians will have enjoyed the day more than England. The visitors seemed in trouble after the morning rejections of leading Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne for a golden duck and second-seeded Steve Smith for 16. Khawaja’s 15th test hundred helped turn things around. He anchored the innings with style and occasional aggression, hitting 14 fours and two sixes. Three wickets in the morning, Australia dug in after lunch. Khawaja and Travis Head combined for 81 runs. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Head notably sacked Moeen Ali, though the English spinner had the final say in ending the dangerous partnership. Khawaja and Head, the third-ranked test batsman, blasted the ball above, between and over England’s fielders to give the hosts a taste of their own Bazball medicine. The pair came together at 67-3 to take Australia to 148, increasing the run rate by about a run and over, mostly at the expense of Ali, until Head, at 50, advanced one too many times against the spinner to get the ball to send to Zak Crawley at midwicket. Playing at his home ground, Ali finished the day with figures of 2-124 from 29 overs, including six being hit five times, twice by Khawaja. But he went into the match knowing that England captain Ben Stokes was happy to support a bowler who was always on the attack, even if he is expensive. After dismissing Head, Ali earned all-rounder Cameron Green’s wicket two balls later, but Jonny Bairstow spilled a clear stupid chance in what was otherwise an excellent test for the wicket-keeper-batter. Ali eventually got Green for 38 with a delivery that turned back sharply. Australia went to lunch at 78–3 after David Warner destroyed himself and dismissed England sailor Stuart Broad Labuschagne off the next ball in more bowler-friendly conditions. Stokes refuted any lingering injury concerns and took 1-33 in seven overs. He pinned Smith’s leg at lunchtime just as Australia appeared to be recovering. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. But Khawaja saved the day. As it happened – Ashes first test, day two:

