Where Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans are there are haters, and in the age of social media, debates about some of the most unique aspects of Notre Dame’s history and tradition are more visible and accessible than ever. However, even with new discussion platforms, fans haven’t gotten any closer to answering some of the toughest questions. I went to ChatGPT to see if we could clear up some of the confusion. Here’s how it went back and forth.

The fate of the navy game

While the Irish-Midshipmen tradition holds a special place in the hearts of many Irish fans, a firm place on the Irish schedule doesn’t necessarily make for the strongest season. The bot somehow didn’t want to tell me whether the team should drop the series or keep the classic rivalry, or even answer specific questions, but I asked it to make counterarguments.

Here’s the bots case for keeping the game on track.

Notre Dame should keep the Navy on track because of the rich history and longstanding tradition between the two programs. The annual matchup showcases the values ​​of sportsmanship, respect and camaraderie that are deeply rooted in both institutions. The game has a special meaning for the players, alumni and fans of both teams. It serves as a reminder of the enduring bond between Notre Dame and the United States Navy. Beyond the competition on the field, the game represents a symbolic tribute to the service and sacrifice of the men and women of the Navy. The preservation of this historic rivalry ensures the continuation of a tradition that brings together two esteemed institutions and the values ​​they hold dear. The Notre Dame-Navy game is a testament to the enduring legacy and importance of collegiate football traditions.

When I asked the bot to make its case and leave out history and tradition, I got this response.

Notre Dame should keep the Navy on track, not only because of its historical significance, but also because of the competitive and strategic advantages it offers. The game against the Navy presents a unique challenge for Notre Dame, as the midshipmen use a clear three-option offense that tests the team’s defensive discipline and preparation. Faced with the Navy’s unconventional style of play, Notre Dame must adjust her game plan, allowing her to better adapt and strategize. In addition, the matchup provides Notre Dame with a chance to demonstrate its defensive prowess against a formidable opponent, which can enhance the team’s reputation and cement its standing in college football. In addition, the game against the Navy allows Notre Dame to demonstrate its commitment to supporting the armed forces and honoring the military who represent the Navy. It serves as a platform to promote values ​​of patriotism and unity and foster a sense of pride within the Notre Dame community.

As for a call to drop the Navy game pointing out the specific strengths and weaknesses of the Midshipmen, here’s what ChatGPT had to say.

Given the specific strengths and weaknesses of the Navy’s football program, Notre Dame should reevaluate its scheduling decision. The Navy’s unique three-option attack poses a significant challenge to Notre Dame’s defenses. Defending against the option requires a specialized game plan, diverting valuable time and resources from other opponents. In addition, the Navy’s recent performance has shown inconsistencies, making it less of an impact as an adversary in terms of national perception and schedule strength. Taking Navy off the schedule allows Notre Dame to allocate those resources to take on teams with a more diverse array of offensive styles, gaining valuable experience and better preparing the team for high-stakes games. In addition, Notre Dame can strategically plan teams that currently excel and have stronger national stature, bolstering their own reputation and playoff consideration. Ultimately, making this scheduling adjustment would allow Notre Dame to optimize its prep, increase its tighter schedule, and improve its positioning within the college football landscape.

Because I depend on me and not a conference

Independence sets Notre Dame apart as much as her splendor. Here’s ChatGPT’s argument for the Irish to keep doing their own thing.

Notre Dame should remain independent because of the many benefits it offers. Independence allows Notre Dame to have control over the schedule, allowing for flexibility and the ability to schedule games against a wide variety of opponents from different conferences. This freedom allows the program to maintain long-standing rivalries while pursuing new and exciting matchups. Remaining independent also gives Notre Dame the opportunity to land lucrative television contracts and maintain a devoted fan base across the country. The program’s national reach and brand recognition are enhanced by independence, perpetuating its status as a prestigious institution in college football. Financially, Notre Dame’s independence allows it to retain a larger share of revenue from ticket sales, television deals, and merchandise. In addition, as an independent program, Notre Dame is able to maintain its own identity and tradition, continuing to uphold the values ​​that have defined the program for decades.

As for his argument for giving up independence, the bot said this.

Joining a conference would bring numerous benefits to Notre Dame Football. First and foremost, conference affiliation would allow access to a structured conference schedule, ensuring consistent and competitive matchups against quality opponents. This would bolster the program’s strength, a critical factor in playoff and national championship considerations. Conference membership would also provide Notre Dame with a clear path to conference championships, increasing its chances of a spot in the College Football Playoff. In addition, participation in a conference would strengthen relationships with other member institutions, promote regional rivalries and increase fan engagement. From a financial point of view, conference affiliation can lead to revenue sharing from television contracts and conference distributions, providing a stable and consistent source of revenue. Finally, participation in a conference would allow Notre Dame to have a say in shaping conference policy and decision-making so that its voice is heard on matters affecting the program.

Was Rudy offside?

While we all know that the gesture of the sweaters on the desk never happened and that the PLACT board is a blatant anachronism, one question remains. Here’s the no-answer answer from ChatGPT.

The question of whether Rudy Ruettiger, the subject of the popular sports film Rudy, was sidelined during his only play in a Notre Dame football game is a subject of debate and interpretation. In the film, Rudy is depicted as onside and successfully making a tackle. However, it’s worth noting that the movie took some creative liberties and may not depict the exact events as they happened in real life. In reality, Rudy Ruettiger did play for Notre Dame in a game against Georgia Tech on November 8, 1975. He was able to participate in the final play of the game and recorded a sack, which is a remarkable feat considering his underdog status. However, the specific details of whether or not he was legally sidelined are not widely discussed or definitively documented. Ultimately, determining whether Rudy was offside would depend on specific match footage, expert analysis and the interpretation of the rules by referees or officials. Without access to detailed data or video footage, it is challenging to provide a definitive answer to the question.

