Two British tennis stars are writing just weeks after Dan Evans’ irate tirade | Tennis | Sport





Jodie Burrage and Katie Boulter have written their names in the history books by taking a 45-year first at the Nottingham Open just weeks after Dan Evans blasted the current state of British tennis as part of a furious diatribe. Burrage and Boulter will face each other in the women’s final at the Nottingham Tennis Center on Sunday, while Andy Murray could well reach the men’s final if he manages to beat Nuno Borges in the last four.

Burrage secured her place in the women’s final with an impressive victory over Alize Cornet on Saturday after victories over Magdalena Frech, Magda Linette and Tereza Martincova earlier in the tournament. Boulter, meanwhile, managed to overcome Heather Watson’s challenge in their semifinal to set up a decisive clash with Burrage for top honours. The match sees two British players compete for the first time since 1977, when Sue Barker defeated Virginia Wade in San Francisco, in a WTA final. It comes less than a month after Evans pointed to an apparent decline in the standard of British tennis over the years and stressed that the current domestic setup does little to help the sport thrive on Britain’s shores. He also claimed that the emergence of Emma Raducanu, who sensationally won the 2021 US Open, has masked the problems the game has faced in Britain in recent years as they were questioned on the matter at Roland Garros. JUST IN: Emma Raducanu told to ditch the team and go solo in radical advice

Evans told reporters: “They were lucky to have a Grand Slam champion and she’s a very good tennis player, but the rankings don’t lie, do they? Men or women, the rankings don’t lie. Men, not a lot of us who playing qualy’s, not many main draws I don’t want to sound like a broken record but there’s a lot more going on than just the top players it’s coming from the bottom up. “We’ve got this huge, huge habit of sending people to college now. I don’t think that’s helping a lot. It’ll be interesting. I think last year’s grass really helped smooth out some of the cracks as well. grass , there will be a little self-examination, I imagine, after their vacation.

Murray also commented on the state of British tennis after his victory over Dominic Stricker on Friday, but was nowhere near as critical as Evans, with the Scot saluting the women’s contingent and making the country proud in Nottingham this week. “We heard a few weeks ago that British tennis was not going well,” he said. “Things change a lot from week to week. You just want all players to reach their potential and make sure everyone is working hard. “Not everyone is going to win Wimbledon and Grand Slams, things like that, but you just want to make sure everyone gets the most out of this great opportunity to play tennis for a living. Obviously this week has been great. The women have done extremely well this week and hopefully it will continue throughout the year, but yes, it should be a fun weekend for British tennis fans.” Meanwhile, from a British perspective, there was also plenty to cheer for in the women’s doubles tournament in Nottingham on Saturday, where Watson and Harriet Dart moved into the final after a thrilling battle against compatriots Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls. Follow our Express sports page on Instagram here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/sport/tennis/1781765/Jodie-Burrage-Katie-Boulter-Dan-Evans-tennis-news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos