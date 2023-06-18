June 24 | Medford Youth Hockey 2023-24 Travel Team Fall Season – All teams have roster openings!!





Medford, MA – -It’s not too late to register and play Medford Youth Hockey Travel Team Hockey!!

The Medford Youth Hockey Board of Directors is pleased to announce roster openings at all age levels for the upcoming 2023-24 Travel Team Hockey season beginning in September. As a result of recent tryouts, Medford Youth Hockey plans to skate 9-travel teams to create the roster gaps.

The current available age levels for boys and girls ages 4-18 with roster openings are 8 & Under (Mites), 10 & Under (Squirts), 12 & Under (PeeWees), 14 & Under (Bantams), and 18 & Under (Midgets) ). Players who have missed tryouts, have just moved to Medford or players who are returning to Medford are welcome to join our travel team hockey program.

Medford Youth Hockey lists some of the top reasons to play Medford Travel Team Hockey for 2023-24:

**MYH offers one of the most affordable player travel team lessons in the area, along with 6 convenient monthly payments and discounts on full-time goalkeeper lessons.

**MYH offers weekly 2-team practices, weekly 1-player skill sessions on the home ice (LoConte Rink) at convenient times and just minutes from and part of the city/region.

**MYH offers weekly competitive games in the area’s premier youth hockey league, the Valley Hockey League.

**MYH coaches are USA Hockeypatched, Safe Sport & Background Check certified.

For more details and registration information, please contact League President Rob Green at: [email protected] or [email protected]

To login/register your player, please visit: www.medfordrechockey.com

Join us for the exciting 2023-24 season!!

Medford Youth Hockey 2023-24 Board of Directors

