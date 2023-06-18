Still Going Strong: Senior Games Keeps Local Centenarians Involved – Salisbury Post





Still going strong: Senior Games keeps local 100-year-olds engaged Published on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 12:05 PM 1 of 4 SALISBURY Most people assume that as they get older they will no longer have the energy or ability to do their favorite activities. However, Hazel O. Trexler-Campbell, 100, and Mary Dodge, 101, can’t be bothered to think that way, they’re too busy competing and winning medals. Both Trexler-Campbell and Dodge are from Rowan County and have competed in the Senior Games well into old age so they can stay active and healthy. Being able to play and learn new sports at age 100 takes a lifetime of practice, exercise, and being careful not to fall into harmful habits. Neither Trexler-Campbell nor Dodge have ever drank alcohol or smoked cigarettes and they maintain simple philosophies to stay in such great shape. “Continue,” Dodge said. “I’m a firm believer that what we eat has a lot to do with our health, of course… I still have my own teeth,” Trexler-Campbell said. Trexler-Campbell and Dodge have been involved in sports for as long as they can remember. Trexler-Campbell grew up in a musical family where she learned to dance and credits basketball for helping her in more ways than one. “I’ll put it this way, I would have dropped out of school if I hadn’t started playing basketball,” Trexler-Campbell said. When she was younger, Dodge also played basketball while living in Maine, but over the years she discovered golf and really enjoyed it. “I’ve won quite a few trophies.” Dodge has recently started playing miniature golf so she can still practice one of her favorite sports. “I love it.” At the Senior Games earlier this year, Trexler-Campbell competed in bocce, croquet, table tennis and shuffleboard, earning a medal for her overall performance. She credits her “big hands” for her success at the games. Dodge won a gold medal in softball throw and a silver medal in bocce ball. She only started playing the games three years ago and appreciates everything it does for her. “I think it takes you out and you see different people that you wouldn’t normally see and I think that has a lot to do with it,” Dodge said. “At my age, it gives you something to do and it inspires you to walk or do something that’s really hard to do.” Both Trexler-Campbell and Dodge commit to staying in shape regularly to ensure they can compete and do the things they love. Trexler-Campbell plays music and dances as an excuse to move around her house. “That’s what kept me alive, because I was able to keep dancing,” Trexler-Campbell said. Dodge believes that a person should not only train the body, but also the mind. “I think the best thing at my age is that my mind is still good. In fact, I was just sitting here doing a crossword puzzle,” Dodge said. She is also a fan of sudoku. There are a million factors that determine how someone lives for a century, but some of them seem pretty obvious. Yes, diet and exercise are very important, but a positive attitude to life is just as important. That both women still want to grab each day helps others know their future is what they make it.

