



CARY, NC (June 17, 2023) The North Carolina Courage earned a 3-0 home win at Saturday night’s Orlando Pride at WakeMed Soccer Park. The Courage are now undefeated in nine of their last 10 overall competitions and sit at the top of the NWSL table from the final whistle. Kerolin Nicoli followed up her hat-trick from a week ago with the opening goal of the night, scoring a feed from Tess Boade in the 32 for what would prove to be the match winner. Boade scored her second assist in as many league games. Meredith Speck gave the Courage some breathing space in the 77 as Olivia Wingate played her down the center of the box and Speck calmly passed the ball into the back of the net. The dagger came just six minutes later as Kerolin nearly scored her second of the night, but the shot bounced off the post, then off an Orlando defender and into the net. The own goal gave the Courage the score eight times in the last two games. The Courage posted their NWSL-best sixth clean sheets of the season, with Casey Murphy earning 23rd of her Courage career and 29th overall. The Courage had 67% possession and passed with 87% accuracy. For the second consecutive league game, the team set a new season pass accuracy record. Next game: The Courage will host Racing Louisville FC this Saturday, June 24 for a kickoff at 7:00 PM ET at WakeMed Soccer Park. The game will be broadcast regionally on Bally Sports South and the Bally Sports App, nationally on Paramount+ and internationally on www.nwslsoccer.com. Box Score: NCC (4-3-3): Casey Murphy, Emily Fox, Malia Berkely, Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams, Narumi Miura (Haley Hopkins 88), Denise O’Sullivan, Mille Gejl Jensen (Olivia Wingate 67), Frankie Tagliaferri (Meredith Speck 67), Kerolin (Tyler Lussi 88 ), Tess Boade (Rikke Madsen 67) Subs not used: Katelyn Rowland, Sydney Collins, Brittany Ratcliffe, Brianna Pinto ORL (4-3-3): Anna Moorhouse, Kylie Strom, Emily Madril, Megan Montefusco, Haley McCutcheon, Viviana Villacorta, Mikayla Cluff (Summer Yates 87), Julie Doyle (Erika Tymrak 72), Adriana, Messiah Bright (Kerry Abello 53), Ally Watt (Amanda Allen 86 ) Subs not used: Carly Nelson, Caitlin Cosme, Jordyn Listro, Brianna Martinez, Celia Jimnez Delgado rating: NCC: 3 ORL: 0 Goals: NCC: K. Nicoli 31 (messenger); M. Speck 77 (Wingate); H. McCutcheon 83 (OG) ORL: warnings: NCC: ORL: J. Doyle 33 feces: NCC: ORL:

