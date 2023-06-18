For $8 you get pizza, a drink and a cricket match in what is arguably Hamilton’s most affordable league





AhmedJamani, 35, founded the Hamilton Cricket Association (HCA) in 2022 with one thing in mind to make the game he loves more affordable. “For a season, which lasts about 5 months, they charge almost $350 to $450 a month for people to play,” Jamani said, adding that players with a career and a family often don’t have the money to play in a cricket league. to play. . “Nobody has that much money to spare, especially when you’re an adult.” On Sunday 11 June, the Hamilton Cricket Association held a seven match tournament at Greenhill Reservoir Park in the east of Hamilton. (Cara Nickerson/CBC) But in Jamani’s league, it’s only eight dollars for a game, which he said includes a slice of pizza and a drink afterwards. Jamani said he runs the competition with small fees, his own money and through sponsorships with local restaurants, such as Turtle Jacks. “I always need more support, but so far it’s going well,” he said. The HCA also hosts squash matches and minor league football, along with cricket, he said. Cricket brings community together On Sunday, Jamani hosted a seven-match Summer Championship tournament, which he said was streamed online by 520 viewers. “We all have a deep love for cricket,” says Jamani, who grew up in Karachi, Pakistan. He said that for many players in the HCA, the love of the game stems from “growing up in the cricket environment” in South and South East Asia. The Hamilton Mavericks cricket team played a tournament on Sunday. (Cara Nickerson/CBC) Cricketha has boomed in recent years, with other local clubs, such as the 175-year-old Hamilton Cricket Club, doubling in size since 2019. Jamani’s association has four teams: the Kings, the Legends, the Hawks and the Royals. Players come from all over the Greater Toronto Area, he said. A new team called the Mavericks played in Sunday’s Championship. Maverick Mohammed KhanMohammed, 32, said he is “very thankful” that Jamani started HCA as it was a chance to experience a bit of “the culture of home”. Mohammed is an all-rounder, skilled with the bat and as a bowler. Mohammed Khan Mohammed said the Hamilton Cricket Association has been a good way to get in touch with his culture and practice the sport he loves. (Cara Nickerson/CBC) Mohammed said he moved to Ottawa, Ont. came from Hyderabad, India in 2014 and moved to Hamilton for work in 2018. “I’m really glad there’s a lot of cricket being played here in Canada and Hamilton. Sometimes when we come here [to Canada]it’s very hard to find a place to play,” he said. The next generation of players Mohammed said he taught his children, a five-year-old and a three-year-old, cricket at home. He said his children watched him live stream during Sunday’s tournament. Muktar (left) and Abbas (right) joined their father for the cricket tournament at Greenhill Water Reservoir Park. (Cara Nickerson/CBC) Jamani said the HCA offers free cricket lessons for children between the ages of five and 14. “The free cricket for kids is for generations to come,” he said. “They get a chance to play. They get involved in a great sport.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/hamilton/cricket-league-affordable-1.6872981 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos