Summer plans for women’s tennis players in Oregon are in full swing | Sport

As both University of Oregon women’s tennis teams finished their final game of the 2022–23 season, the players adhered to an 8-hour off-season practice schedule, with three days of practice and two days of lifting per week. The reduction in training hours gave the players time to rest, study and socialize in Eugene before school went out for the summer. The female Ducks plan to enjoy the break while also maintaining a busy individual tennis schedule in preparation for the 2023-2024 tennis season.

Here’s what a few of the returning women’s tennis players are up to this summer break:

Jo Yee Chan

Jo-Yee Chan, the No. 2 UO women’s tennis doubles powerhouse, departed Eugene Airport on June 16 with 24 other student-athletes. The group heads to San Rafael de Brunka, Costa Rica with Courts For Kids, an organization that facilitates the construction of sports fields in rural areas around the world. Chan joins Russel Soohoo, a fellow freshman tennis player on the men’s team, in the 10-day service project. The athletes learn from the community and work together to build an outdoor basketball court.

I think this mission trip will be a dazzling experience, Chan said. I also think it will contribute to the way I look at things on the tennis court. Sometimes I can take for granted how lucky I am to be surrounded by all the resources, staff and support at UO and in the US

After the trip, Chan will return to her home in Atlanta, Georgia, and do a bit of training before going abroad with her family. She will visit family in Amsterdam and Switzerland. While in Europe, she doesn’t expect to play much tennis. However, she plans to stay active by exercising, lifting and walking. This break from tennis and an emphasis on cross-training is something Chan has recently prioritized as a college athlete.

The things I do off court have a positive impact on my physical capacity on the tennis court, Chan said. Cross training improves my mobility and strength as a player. And tennis-specific weight room workouts really help with my game, injury prevention, and overall health.

Chan, who suffered from a few injuries last season, said this summer she wants to return to the maximum strength and health she had in the fall of 2022.

A few things Chan learned from her first season as Duck was that she also wants to be more aggressive and free on the field. Whether that means coming back from behind or riding through long rallies, Chan wants to maintain her momentum and focus on the field.

I struggled mentally with this aspect of my game. Sometimes the long season made me lose some of my competitiveness and will to fight back for shortages, Chan said. But my supportive teammates encouraged me to keep loose on the field. This summer I want to learn how to stay in tight fights and keep my energy high during the match.

Besides tennis, Chan is an avid photographer and uses this hobby as a form of artistic expression. During her European trip, she wants to capture moments, people and nature with her camera. The photos will create lasting memories, similar to the ones she took last season. As Chan enters her sophomore year, she looks forward to welcoming the new players and strengthening her relationships with current teammates.

Uxia Martinez Morals

Since Uxia Martinez Moral scored her 100th career win and earned her second all-Pac-12 honorable mention, the rising senior has been in college, playing tennis and playing intramural co-ed soccer.

Born in Galicia, Spain, Martinez Moral will spend half the summer in Eugene before returning home. With help from the UO Athletic Department, Martinez Moral accepted an internship at Volunteers In Medicine Clinic, an affordable and accessible health care clinic for underserved community members in Springfield, Oregon. At the clinic, she will help with administrative and desk work along with a fellow student-athlete from the women’s volleyball team.

If I’m lucky enough, I also hope to be a translator at the clinic, as there is a large population of Spanish-speaking patients, said Martinez Moral. When the dual neuroscience and psychology major isn’t working on her internship, she plans to explore Oregon with friends and on the field with her coaches.

Like last summer, I’m excited to stay in Eugene for part of the vacation, said Maritnez Moral. I like to practice here with coaches and go to the game. I feel like my training in Eugene prepared me well for last season, so I hope that will be the case for next fall as well.

Martinez Moral will return to Galicia for the second half of the summer after her internship ends in July. She said she is looking forward to reuniting with family and friends as she has not seen them for six months. Despite going to school more than 5,000 miles from her home, she has maintained a strong relationship with her former tennis coach, Lago Fernndez-Reija. Fernndez-Reija runs Real Club Tenis Corua, the tennis club where Martinez Moral trains in Spain. She expects to have a lot of people to play with this summer, and she expects the opportunity to travel to some regional tournaments with Fernndez-Reija, if he has time.

Her focus this summer is to continue her high level of play that she has maintained through the 2022-2023 season. She said prioritizing conditioning exercise during the summer is one of her main goals.

Last season, playing against more competitive teams, I felt I had a good start to the game. But then my really good opponents would fight back and test my fitness in the second set, said Martinez Moral. I want my fitness to improve so that I can maintain my high level of play and remain competitive throughout the game.

Martinez Moral returns to Eugene in the fall for her final season as Duck. She will lead the team with the support of fifth-year incoming transfer Nina Geissler.

Here are some of the women’s summer tennis-related favorites:

Do you drink Gatorade, Powerade or Pedialyte to stay hydrated in the summer heat?

Gatorade: Chan

Pedialyte: Martinez Moral

Is your practice playlist mostly rap, country, or alternative?

Rap: Kan

Alternative (Spanish music): Martinez Moral

Do you go to the beach, the mountains or stay in bed on your days off?

Bergen: Chan

Beach: Martinez Moral