» Former Union College men’s hockey player Christiansen discusses taking over as ECAC Hockey Commissioner

Last Tuesday, former Union College men’s hockey player Doug Christiansen was named the new ECAC Hockey Commissioner. He replaces Steve Hagwell, who retires at the end of this month after 24 years with ECACH, the last 18 of which as a Commissioner.

Christiansen, 45, was a striker and defender with the Dutch from 1998-2002. He had 16 goals and 12 assists in 102 career games.

Since graduating from Union, Christiansen has been working in hockey, as a coach and administrator. He most recently served as Deputy Commissioner of the United States Hockey League, overseeing hockey operations and property and serving as theprimary point of contact for USA Hockey, NHL Central Scouting and media entities.

Christiansen talked about his life in hockey during a telephone interview on Friday. The answers have been slightly edited for clarity.The whole interview can be heard on the next edition of The Parting Schotts Podcast.

Q: What attracted you to the job?

A: A number of things. No. 1, I loved my ECAC Hockey experience. My wife went to Yale, my brother-in-law went to Harvard, and I had so much fun I had to send my brother to Union. They’re unique places, they’re as good as you can get for men and women to get an excellent academic experience, a great experience on campus and then have a hockey program that can help you win national championships. For me, it combines everything I really value. That’s why I went there as a student, and that’s why I’m coming back as a commissioner.

Q: You’ve worked in junior hockey. You have also been a head coach in England and the ECHL. How did those experiences help you prepare for this job?

A: One of the strengths of my background is the diversity of my background, as a player, as a coach, as a manager, as an administrator and all those things are things that you can get something out of. As a coach, I’m going to understand the stress, the ups and downs, the grind. I don’t understand a coach’s cadence of the week, when to call them and when not to call them, I understand the pressures they have in terms of player discipline and suspensions and how one goal can be so meaningful to their season, and not just necessarily in a game. At the same time, coming from a league agency, I understand not only the 30,000 foot vision of trying to push the league in a direction from a side of branding and marketing and revenue, but also some of the granular details that go into it. Everything from planning to making sure that the person on duty is not only taken care of, but also to a high standard. And then as a player I have a soft spot for the players. I want them to have the experience I had, and I want to do everything I can to make sure that the student-athletes, the men and women who come through and then graduate, have the same level of affinity for their alma mater that I have .

Q: What are your goals for the conference?

A: I think we can really grow the ECAC hockey brand. I think ECAC has always been a great conference. We have some of the best schools in the world. We have diversity of our campuses, not only on campus in terms of students, but also in terms of geography. So if you want to be in the countryside, you can be in a rural area. If you want to be in a big city, be in a big city. I just think we have so many things to sell in terms of how we can connect to Boston, New York and in terms of some of the finances out there. And then hopefully also can increase the recruiting reach for our coaches because if we can get more clarity for students like myself who left the Midwest to come to the East Coast, whatever school they go to, I think that helps our coaches to have better teams, deeper rosters and whether that’s for the women in Minnesota who are very successful, or for the men who can go to Chicago and have success, I think those pieces are going to be very helpful to our teams.

Q: How was your experience at Union?

A: I loved it. What’s interesting to me is that my experience at Union was so much more than hockey. But all I would say is that my best friends, for the most part, not all of them, are the hockey players. You go through so many ups and downs, you have good days, you have bad days, and you eat your meals with them, you travel with them, you have these tough workouts and let’s face it we didn’t have the best seasons my first few years there, so you go through some adversity together. I still have those relationships. They’re the ones who contacted me when I got this job, and we’re all thrilled. At the same time was one of the things I really enjoyed [relationships] with really great professors. One of the things I really enjoyed was meeting people from different parts of the country, different walks of life and just talking to them and getting to know them and being together at a unique time of our lives and since we are all a kind of just trying to figure out where we’re going and what we’re going to do with our lives.

Q: You applied for the position of Union Hockey Head Coach last year. You took a risk when you resigned as coach and general manager of the ECHLs Indy Fuel to continue the job. You were not a finalist for the position. How disappointed were you that you didn’t get the job?

A: How I feel about Union College is well documented. I’m very happy with where I am right now and I wouldn’t trade anything. I think this is an excellent opportunity for me and my family. Not only am I excited to get back on campus and see old friends, but I’m excited to really grow and make an impact not just on what would have been one group of teams, but 24.

Q: What do you think was your most memorable moment at Union, on the ice and off?

A: Senior night when we beat Cornell. I scored the match winner. I don’t even know if it ever touched my stick, but it hit my body and went in. That was something I look back on as a very special moment. And then off the ice, my term abroad, no doubt. It was a great experience living in Germany, studying in Germany and being there with some of my teammates. Go there with students, some of my classmates. I look back on it as one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. The students who take that opportunity, whether they are athletes or not, they are forever enriched by doing it.

Q: Let’s end this with a fun question. You’re from Wisconsin and you’re a big fan of the Green Bay Packers. Can the Packers survive the loss of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets?

A: I hope Aaron Rodgers does well. Nothing would make me happier than Aaron Rodgers losing to the Packers in the Super Bowl. I don’t know how realistic that is on the Packers side at this stage.

