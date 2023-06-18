England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket test score and Ashes updates from day three in Edgbaston





Khawaja – I have no point to prove The first Test of the 2023 Ashes series is delicately poised on three arriving at Edgbaston. Following England’s declaration on day one, Australia dug in to come within 82 runs of the host’s target of 393 through stumps on day two, and are now closing in on that score in the first innings. Usman Khawaja led the fightback and didn’t start the day 126, but Alex Carey soon fell prey to James Anderson’s bowling. Resuming at 311-5, the tourists were confident in securing a lead in the first innings, but will have to endure a tricky session this morning. The relatively new ball should be squeezing around a bit and with the tail now exposed, England will hope to run through the lower order quickly and without too much damage on the scoreboard. Follow the score and Edgbaston’s latest updates below: England vs Australia: First Ashes Test, day three updates Show latest update



1687086651 Australia 366-6 (108), Pat Cummins 24, Usman Khawaja 139, Stuart Broad 2-51 (19) There’s a real focus on Pat Cummins this morning. He tends to hit well next to an established batsman on the other side and has scored 24 of 28 runs in this partnership. Australia will make up for this deficit before it tries to be more expansive in building a lead. Mike JonesJun 18, 2023 12:10 PM 1687086505 Australia 365-6 (107), Pat Cummins 23, Usman Khawaja 139, Stuart Broad 2-50 (18) Australia trailed by 28 runs after the first hour. It probably fell Australia’s way, although Alex Carey’s wicket was a big plus for England. Mike JonesJun 18, 2023 12:08 PM 1687086201 Sonia Twigg in Edgbaston Drinks: Well, England have had one wicket, but it came on the third time he asked, with Carey surviving a Bairstow drop and another from Stokes before being bowled by Anderson for 66. Captain Cummins sent Ali off for consecutive sixes before he had to leave the field, presumably to try and get treatment for a finger problem he has been battling since yesterday. England really need a few more quick wickets, as they sometimes did yesterday, things are looking just a little too easy for Australia’s batsman at the moment. Khawaja rolled onto his back to avoid a bouncer from Broad, but otherwise looked unflappable as he guided Australia to 365 for six. Sonia TwiggJun 18, 2023 12:03 PM 1687086115 Australia 364-6 (106.3), Pat Cummins 22, Usman Khawaja 139, Ollie Robinson 0-51 (17.3) Cummins and Khawaja clear the ball for a few hits as Robinson tries to get himself into this spell. His pace is soft, high in the 70s, but he tries to hit those tight lines and lengths before ramping it up. Mike JonesJune 18, 2023 12:01 1687085999 Australia 362-6 (106), Pat Cummins 21, Usman Khawaja 138, Ollie Robinson 0-49 (17) Ben Stokes is looking for something different as Ollie Robinson replaces James Anderson. Robinson has bowled well in this innings, but has yet to get his reward. Can he end this developing partnership? Mike JonesJune 18, 2023 11:59 am 1687085874 Australia 362-6 (106), Pat Cummins 21, Usman Khawaja 138, Stuart Broad 2-50 (18) A rare bounce from Broad surprises Khawaja. It is well aimed and aimed at the batter’s head. Khawaja ducks and is forced off balance before falling to the ground in a heap. He looks up at Broad with a smile and an acknowledgment of a good delivery. Broad sends a girl down. Mike JonesJune 18, 2023 11:57 am 1687085693 Australia 362-6 (105), Pat Cummins 21, Usman Khawaja 138, James Anderson 1-53 (21) This is a decent innings so far from Pat Cummins. He knocks out Anderson for a couple of final deliveries to keep the scoreboard ticking. Cummins is in his 20s with a success rate of just under 100. He only got 26 balls for his 21. Mike JonesJune 18, 2023 11:54 am 1687085486 Australia 360-6 (104.2), Pat Cummins 19, Usman Khawaja 138, James Anderson 1-51 (20.2) Anderson and Stokes have a talk before the start of the next over and there’s a slight change in the field for Cummins, with England trying to close the gap between point and gully to stop that single. The first two pitches are worked in that part of the field, so Stokes moves a fielder closer in a catching position. Mike JonesJune 18, 2023 11:51 am 1687085313 Australia 360-6 (104), Pat Cummins 19, Usman Khawaja 138, Stuart Broad 2-50 (17) Broad is on point from the start. Cummins thinks the first ball is offside in a hole and takes a single. With Khawaja on strike, Broad gets past the wicket and focuses on a line around stump. The Aussie opener is up to the task and keeps Broad vigilantly at bay. Mike JonesJune 18, 2023 11:48 am 1687085060 Australia 359-6 (103), Pat Cummins 18, Usman Khawaja 138, Stuart Broad 2-49 (16) Yes, here’s the change in bowling. Stuart Broad comes on for England and will be focused on keeping his front foot behind the line after bowling Khawaja without a ball yesterday. Can Broad England bring some of his magic? Mike JonesJune 18, 2023 11:44 am

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/cricket/ashes-score-live-england-australia-cricket-b2359682.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos