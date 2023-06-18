Virginia Tech Football 2024 & 2025 Recruitment





Our streak of recruiting failures continues as we exit the defensive box and head out to cornerback. You can view the rest of our 2024 & 2025 job-by-position hiring breakdowns using the links below. Tech has had great success recruiting high-level talent at cornerback and developing more under-the-radar recruits. We’ve seen it from highly regarded prospects like Caleb Farley and Mansoor Delane to under the radar players like Dorian Strong. The 2024 cycle has been going well for the Hokies at cornerback so far, while 2025 also looks promising early on with who has Tech as one of their main targets. Here’s a look at our names to watch at cornerback for the 2024 and 2025 classes. 2024 Full but maybe not yet full Virginia Tech’s cornerback class for 2024 is already filling up, but may not be full yet depending on how things play out in the coming weeks. Let’s start with who’s already on board, starting with three-star ATH Joshua Clarke who will start at cornerback for the Hokies. Clarke was a top priority at DB from the moment the class of 2024 came into the picture, at the latest after Early Signing Day, with Tech landing the Northern Virginia standout as one of their first commits in this class. Then Tech made another splash in June when they landed a commitment from four-star DB Marcellus Barnes Jr of Chattanooga, TN. Barnes could play both CB and safety, although cornerback is the expected first spot for him. Tech beat stiff competition for Barnes with Florida State, Michigan State, Baylor and Ole Miss all of whom were very active contenders for him prior to his VT commitment. So with Clarke and Barnes on board, Tech looks likely to take another cornerback along with another safety to pair with Quentin Reddish. You could, of course, see Tech take a guy who can play CB or safety at the collegiate level and take a fifth DB overall to fill out this class. Let’s start in-state with 3-star DB Noah Jenkins of Richmond powerhouse Highland Springs. Tech has been considered a frontrunner for Jenkins for some time now, and he could be a man on guard next weekend when he makes an official visit to Blacksburg. Jenkins could also have been included in our safety analysis as he is the size to play in both spots at around 6’1”-6’2” and over 200 pounds. Down in the 757, three-star CB Milton Ferguson is an intriguing prospect who is considered a four-star recruit by ESPN but a three-star recruit by the rest. Ferguson is part of a Green Run HS team full of potential Power 5 players, including four-star WR Keylen Adams, three-star S Tyler Butts-Baker and three-star WR Tasean Young-Stieff. Looking out of state, four-star CB Troy Stevenson of Charleston, SC previously told us that the Hokies were among a number of schools that stood out for him this spring. He has generally been extremely quiet and it is unclear where his recruitment currently stands. Three-star CB Lloyd Irvin III of Maryland was one of a handful of recruits who jumped onto Tech’s radar not long after the arrival of RBs coach Elijah Brooks on VT’s staff. It’s unclear if the Hokies have gained too much traction on Irvin at this point, though he attended Tech this spring. Javion Randall from Henrico HS in Richmond received an offer this spring and participated in a camp in mid-June. Randall seems to be a little further down the Tech recruiting board at the moment, though he’s definitely a guy to keep an eye on. Another guy who might fall into that category is three-star Deuce Walker from Salisbury, NC. Walker paid a visit to Tech this spring and recently told us that Virginia Tech was one of the bright spots in its recruiting. Other names to watch include three-star CB Judah Jenkins of Maryland powerhouse Good Counsel and three-star DB Shae Terry who visited Blacksburg earlier this month.

2025 Board looks strong early Now that the 2024 cornerback class has a few key pieces, some of Tech’s attention can turn to a strong 2025 cornerback class, where the Hokies are already competing for some big goals. Let’s start with four star Shamari Earls from Thomas Dale HS in Chester, VA. Earls is a great size at 6’1” which could mean he will grow into a safety, but he certainly has the versatility the Hokies want their DBs to have. Earls was on campus last spring and is a guy who definitely wants to keep Tech at home in the 2025 cycle. Another top target is three-star Terrance Edwards from Richmond’s Trinity Episcopal. Trinity is always brimming with talent and the 2025 cycle is no exception considering Edwards and four-star WR Isaiah Robinson. Edwards has visited Blacksburg on multiple occasions, including earlier this month, with the Hokies having great momentum early on in his recruiting. Virginia native and IMG Academy CB Major Preston is another name you should know as Preston paid a visit to Blacksburg this spring. Three-star CB Christopher Spence is another VA resident who plays out of state in Maryland at Mt. Zion Prep, which we are monitoring as a target in the 2025 cycle. Down in the 757, Knahlij Harrell is part of a new wave of FBS talent coming out of Green Run HS, with him and WR Jayden Anderson leading the way for the 2025 cycle. The Hokies are among the first offers in his recruiting. Three-star Aydan West of Maryland was on campus earlier in June for a visit that went well with the Hokies in a permanent spot early in his recruiting. Four-star CB Kevyn Humes also visited earlier in June and should be a man to watch for the Hokies. Four-star recruits Tariq Hayer and Blake Woodby are a few other Maryland CBs to keep an eye on, though they both hold a lot of national importance. More names will certainly emerge, but there’s no question that Tech has a lot of in-state and DMV talent they’re already chasing as a cornerback in the 2025 class.

