Katie Boulter meets Jodie Burrage in historic all-British Nottingham final | Tennis

Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage will contest the first all-British WTA Tour final in 46 years at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham on Sunday.

Britain’s top female tennis players have responded in style to criticism that none of them made it to the main draw of the French Open, with a week not seen since the 1970s. In the 50 years of the WTA Tour, the only previous all-British finals were Sue Barker and Virginia Wade sharing victories in Paris (1975) and San Francisco (1977).

Three home players were on the main tour in the last four for the first time since 1975. Boulter defeated her compatriot Heather Watson 6-4, 7-5 before Burrage defeated Frances Aliz Cornet 7-5, 7-5.

Andy Murray made it to the back-to-back final with his ninth straight win against Nuno Borges at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham. After winning the second-tier Challenger Tour in Surbiton last week, he is one win away from a repeat of this feat, after easing to a 6-3, 6-2 victory. Murray broke Borges' serve at the first opportunity and was clinical in the first set. The lone blip came when he dropped serve after breaking early in the second, but he quickly put it behind him to win the last four games. "I thought the start of the game was really good," said Murray. "The second set was kind of messy, I think, from both sides. You're not always going to play your best. There will be occasional blips and I handled it well." In the final, the Scot will face 20-year-old Frenchman Arthur Cazaux, who defeated Dominik Koepfer 7-5 6-2. "I've played against a lot of young players lately and it's always difficult," said Murray. "We recently practiced together so hopefully not too many surprises."

Boulter confirmed her new UK No. 1 status this week by beating Harriet Dart in the quarter-finals on Thursday and now gaining the upper hand over Watson. The 26-year-old from nearby Leicestershire entered the tournament ranked 126, but has guaranteed to be back in the top 100 next week for the first time since 2019.

At the time, Boulter looked set to push into the top 50, only for a stress fracture in her back to rule her out for seven months. It’s been a long way back.

I’ve got all the feelings now, Boulter said. I feel like I really worked for this. It’s not something I just got, and I’m proud of myself for that.

I haven’t had many and that’s why this one is extra special. Hopefully I’m not done yet and have one more to go. I’m hungry for more, which is pretty exciting for me. It’s so good to be back [in the top 100] and I really hope it’s a stepping stone to push back in and really give it a shot.

Jodie Burrage impressed again when she defeated Aliz Cornet in the second semifinal. Photo: Ryan Browne/Shutterstock

Grass matched Boulter’s hard, flat strike and she claimed a first set disrupted by a rain delay before fighting back from 4-1 in the second to take victory over Watson, who has also had a confidence-inspiring week. There had been tension between Boulter and Dart at the net during the celebration of the former, but here the two players shared a long embrace.

Boulter, who has overtaken the injured Emma Raducanu in the world rankings, can set a new record in the top 80 by winning the title. But Burrage, the British No. 3, is having the best week of her career and again impressed with the quality of her groundstrokes in knocking out the hugely experienced Cornet