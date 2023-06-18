In the middle position, the Washington Capitals have plenty of questions this offseason.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, who had a bad season at the top of the team in the 2022-2023 season, apparently wants to play elsewhere. Nicklas Backstrom, who had his hip resurfaced, missed half of his 34-year-old season. And does Connor McMichael, the team’s first pick in 2019, fit into general manager Brian MacLellan’s plans?

With the opening of a free agency on July 1, the capitals are armed with a handful of roster spots and about $7.3 million in cap space, according to Cap friendly. Here’s a look at some potential targets in the middle position.

Ivan Barbashev, Vegas Golden Knights

Barbasjev is exactly what the Capitals would want: a young center who, as seen in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, makes his presence felt almost immediately.

At 27, Barbashev is coming off a 45-point regular season, the second-highest in his career, and just one year off his career-high 60-point season. He scored another 18 points in the playoffs and helped lead the Golden Knights to their first-ever Stanley Cup.

While Barbashev’s presence would bolster the Capitals’ center depth almost immediately, especially if Kuznetsov and Backstrom fail to return in 2023/24 in a worst-case scenario, the team only has so much cap room to close a deal. And Barbashev is expected to have a bevy of potential suitors, likely increasing his price. While Barbasjev projected $4.5 AAV deal may be viable for the capitals, it would take a lot of haggling and ultimately some tough decisions.

Ivan Barbashev shoots the loose puck into the back of the net to react quickly for the Golden Knights!#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/LRW8R0WF9D — Hockey Daily 365l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) May 4, 2023

Alexander Kerfoot, Toronto Maple Leafs

like Barbasjev, Kervoet‘s age (28) would be a big plus for one of the oldest teams in the NHL. Unlike Barbashev, Kerfoot’s projected $3.6 million contract AAV is much more viable.

Kerfoot has long been praised for his all-round ability, making him a two-way asset on the ice. In a full 82-game season, Kerfoot scored 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) as he battled for ice time with the likes of Auston Matthews and John Tavares. Defensively, he finished as the team’s second-best defensive forward in terms of shots blocked (46).

To top it off, Kerfoot has spent the past two seasons under the tutelage of new Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery, who most recently spearheaded the Maple Leafs’ power struggle in Toronto.

Alex Kerfoot clears Abruzzese’s juicy rebound on the odd man rush to give Toronto a 2-1 lead!#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/wr1Tl4zaP9 — Hockey Daily 365l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 5, 2023

Lars Eller, Colorado Avalanche

Let’s get it out of the way first and foremost, no, sign Or wouldn’t help the capitals get younger.

However, what it would do is bolster the team’s center depth with a man who is familiar with the organization, expected to lead a smaller amount than some other free agents ($2.3 million AAV, per evolving hockey) and ultimately a another veteran would add presence to the position as early-20s McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre progress to the NHL game.

Eller put up a respectable 23 points last season, and while his offensive production is on the decline, his presence could still be an asset to the bottom of the depth chart, especially as former teammate Alex Ovechkin pursues the scoring record.

Lars Eller hangs on to the game after Sogaard doesn’t get a whistle and scores a BIZARRE goal to make it 5-2 Avs!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/fKPUIZnJl4 — Hockey Daily 365l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) March 17, 2023

Ryan Donato, Seattle Kraken

donato would be an interesting pickup for the Capitals, especially because of its extensive versatility.

Primarily a centre-back, the 27-year-old has considerable experience playing on the wing, giving Carbery and MacLellan just a little more leeway in putting together the team’s final roster.

Donato, who made $1.2 million last season, is coming off a 27-point season and is unlikely to get a substantial contract, which fits perfectly with the current Capitals cap situation.