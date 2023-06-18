The future of table tennis in Nigeria looks bright – NTTF





Nigerians were eliminated in the first round at the Ongoing WTT contender. The President of the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Ishaku Tikon, despite his early elimination from the ongoing World Table Tennis Contender Championship, which concludes today at the Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, is confident that the country a bright future. Tikon said Nigerian athletes performed admirably in the tournament against the top athletes in the world, and will become better athletes with more competitions and training programs. He expressed his gratitude to the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) for choosing Nigeria to host the WTT Contender Championship, noting that the event has brought Nigeria international exposure and exposed Nigerian athletes to the most intense competitive environment.

NTTF Chairman, Ishaku Tikon



He admitted the absence of Quadri Aruna and said that the international tournament only has the best participants from all over the world.

Hana Goda kicks off her WTT Contender in Lagos with a victory over India’s Sreeja Akula.

Tikon said NTTF is not concerned about the ousting of Nigerian players in various categories of the WTT Contender Championship.

Quadri Aruna



You will be aware that some of the best Nigerian table tennis players like Quadri Aruna were not present at the WTT Contender event. You also need to understand that the world event consists of the best players around the world. The draws for the championship were tough for most of the Nigerian players as they were paired with top ranked table tennis players. Nigeria had enough international preparations for the WTT Contender event.

Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov has vowed to entertain Lagosians after becoming a fan favorite at the WTT Contender Lagos.

Our goal now is to expose the players to more international tournaments to gain the experience to compete favorably with the best in the world. In the near future, Nigerian players will be celebrated in world table tennis.

