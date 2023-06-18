Ashes: Bazball is also about bazbaiting and playing cricket as kids on maidan





More than the batting, which is obvious to the eye, it’s the way they bowl and define the pitch that really shines English Bazball. Always attacking, even in defence, and never letting the game stray seems to be the mantra – and they stick to it quite religiously.

In many ways their Bazball is almost straight out of gully/maidan cricket. Bazball, if you look at it, is how children would play cricket: a joyful abandon, easily bored, risky tendencies, a seeming lack of patience and enthusiasm to create anything. It has innovation as standard – the quick statement to make use of the few minutes the sun went down. In many ways, skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have a childish take on how to play this game.

At one point, for Cameron Green, they had short cover, short mid-off, short mid-on, with mid-off and mid-on – definitely packing that straight V for the Australian all-rounder who likes to ride straight. This odd field setting was also put in place to exploit Green’s other flaw: falling over a touch when trying to work across the line.

For Travis Head, when England went for the bumper barrage, they had a square short leg, a short backward square leg, a deep silly point, a short trench and a short third man. All close-in men for the blind shovel sting Head does, and the short third in case he bows for the top cut. For opener David Warner, the line of attack from around Stuart Broad's stumps was such that you could feel the claustrophobia building every time. Broad, who was more confident on the first night as he got that front foot out, played more and more from the crease before being killed off a shot from well beyond the ball. Constantly innovating, always striving for possible opportunities, their charismatic captain Stokes re-focused their pitch on angles that other teams in contemporary cricket have not always explored. Even Stokes' bowling changes reflect that kid's view of the game. Like he put in Harry Brook as soon as Steve Smith walked in. Brook has the surprise of an irregular ball, has the ability to wobble the ball, and his line length is naturally erratic that it could surprise someone like Smith, who plans so thoroughly. for the opposition that he could be caught off guard by this move. Like how R Ashwin once said he found that the best ball to bowl to Virender Sehwag at nets (after his normal stuff was thrown repeatedly) was to intentionally bowl bad balls. He got Joe Root, not a totally irregular bowler of course, but who has the ability to bowl like a batsman; the index finger on the seam sent a skillful curling iron at a surprised Khawaja who stabbed hastily. Or have the guts and imagination to follow a fully pitched ball hit by Green to bound with a wonderfully slow upward tossed ball – almost a la Ramesh Powar dabbing Green as if in a trance. And when Stokes got himself into bowling, that cleverness came through again. All the while, other players have largely tried to tip the ball over Khawaja, but Stokes instead repeatedly squeezed or straightened the ball back in. And then he got Smith with a nip backer. Previously, they had two leg slips for Smith, and one leg slip was constantly floating to the bitter end. The Bazball in bowling – time to come up with a new name, let's call it Bazbaiting – was featured on England's victorious tour of Pakistan. Apart from the West Indies in their heyday, rarely has a non-subcontinent team won in the subcontinent by playing as aggressively as England did to achieve a historic 3-0 whitewash in a Test series in Pakistan. With Pakistan's inexperienced bowling – their main fast bowlers all injured – and batting-friendly pitches, England's flamboyant hitting was no surprise. But their bowling, especially the field set, on these fields was something else. An umbrella field near the leg side, usually the strong areas of the Pakistani batsman, was waiting for an aerial view. The bowling was imaginative, more than a few wickets falling through the leg-side wicket-keepers; in the past, a layoff that seemed unfortunate now seemed like a deliberate conscious effort by the field team. If the batsmen showed patience, the seamen formed a ring on the offside side and consistently called for a drive. And then in the final game they let go of young leg spinner Rehan Ahmed, who took a five-for on his debut to spin the game English fashion. Bowling back for England.

Back with a HUGE wicket. The captain strikes! #EnglandCricket | #Ash pic.twitter.com/Lk22fWp6bM — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2023 In the past, even Australia under Steve Waugh could not achieve this effect. In the failed attempt in 2011, in what was dubbed their final frontier, Waugh’s men learned they were too offensive with their bowling. And so when they next returned under Adam Gilchrist, their bowlers moved to an outside line beyond the line, away from the stumps, hoping their smart defensive approach would do the trick. It did. But rarely has a team on the subcontinent worked as aggressively as England did in Pakistan. This was Stokes and McCullum’s first series in this region and the world had been waiting to see how Bazball would hold up. It did. Now the Bazbaiting is also on the Ashes. There would, of course, be critics complaining about the attention deficit syndrome of it all, but it’s arguably the best approach, especially on the flat track they’ve served up for the first test. Striking quickly and then throwing the Bazbait seems to be their approach; for what it’s worth, it makes Test cricket sexy.

