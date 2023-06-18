What is Bazball? 5 things about the concept that have taken ENG cricket by storm | Cricket

On Friday night, almost into the final hour of Day 1 of the first Ashes Test, Joe Root defeated Nathan Lyon for two giant sixes – one over mid-wicket and the other launched over long-on. The former England batsman had just reached his 30th Test century, which played a vital role in the team’s recovery against newly crowned World Test Championship winners Australia in Birmingham to 393 for eight. There was a sense of freedom in his stroke. And despite having a tail strike in Ollie Robinson at the other end, Root’s continued dominance was a certainty that implied England could add more runs on that flat wicket at Edgbaston to put pressure on Australia. But England captain Ben Stokes had other plans. He left world cricket in disbelief and decided to announce the innings with 10 overs remaining on the schedule for the day. Although the plan was to beat Australia, the tactic drew mixed reactions from experienced cricketers. England’s Ben Stokes with head coach Brendon McCullum during training (Action Images via Reuters)

But if you were to ask any of them what it really was, the simple answer would be: that’s bazbal – the word that has taken cricket in England by storm. But what is Bazball?

Origin: The name was first coined by ESPNCricinfo journalist Andrew Miller after former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum was appointed head coach in May last year. ‘Baz’ thus comes from the long-standing nickname for McCullum during his playing days, who himself was known for his aggressive form of cricket.

But Bazball is not all about aggression or is a set strategy that England follows. It’s an approach that comes with a mindset that Jonny Bairstow probably best described as “freedom”.

Faster Scoring Rates: One of the most defining scorecards to highlight this aspect is the Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan last December when England scored 506 runs for four wickets on Day 1 of the match with three batters – Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Harry Brook – notching their centuries on. It was the most runs scored by any team on the first day of a match in Test cricket history. And the score percentage of 6.75 was also the best ever. In fact, since McCullum’s appointment, England’s pass rate is the highest during the period at 77.06. And this fast at bat has resulted in batters going for unorthodox shots and Root executing the reverse incline in nearly every one of his innings.

Aggressive Fields and Bowling Changes: Former England captain Michael Atherton highlighted this aspect on Day 2 of the 1st Ashes Test when he compared Stokes to his Australian counterpart in Pat Cummins. He said: “Every field change, every bowling change from Stokes is about how to get a wicket. Every change from Cummins yesterday was about stopping runs. It’s a fundamental shift.”

On Saturday, when Stokes’ dismissal of Steve Smith was the deciding moment of the game, it was Travis Head’s dismissal that attracted more attention. Not because of the manner of the dismissal, but because of Stokes’ aggressive captain, who was willing to leak runs to get that wicket. And he used Moeen Ali, who was hit for seven boundaries by the batter, to get that wicket. Most skippers would not have gone for the offie conceding 45 runs in his first six overs. But Stokes brought up the mid-on and mid-off to tempt Head to attack Moeen again, only this time he fell into a trap. The lofted drive was wrong and the fielder grabbed the catch halfway up the wicket.

Taking draw out of the equation: The Birmingham Test is not the first example of Stokes’ bold statement. At the Oval earlier in February this year in what was a Day/Night Test, England declared their first innings in the last hour of Day 1 as conditions for bowling are better in that hour. New Zealand ended up going down at stumps three times. Atherton had later described it as a testament to Stoke’s reputation as a captain who did not want the game to stagnate or drift.

This aggressive approach has also made England one of the top chasers, glimpsed in Nottingham last year when the team wrote a record chase against New Zealand. Stokes was later quoted as saying, “The message was simply driven by the fear of what the game was, rather than standing still or distancing myself from it. I’ll put it very simply: we were playing this game winning or losing. That was the mindset “Obviously it paid off. When you have the support of the coach and the captain, it reflects very positively on the players. So you are not afraid to fail. You just go out and do what you want to do.”

Critics: Earlier this year, veteran Indian bowler Ravihandran Ashwin had issued a sharp criticism of Bazball, citing that it may not be suitable for all conditions. He explained: “Certain types of wickets, when you try to attack every ball you will falter. There are both pros and cons to this approach. Sometimes on the wicket the terms have to be respected.

Australia’s Steve Smith also questioned the longevity of the approach and whether it is sustainable from green-top tracks with the likes saying “Josh Hazlewood, Cummins and Starc are coming to you.”