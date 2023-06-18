Sports
What is Bazball? 5 things about the concept that have taken ENG cricket by storm | Cricket
On Friday night, almost into the final hour of Day 1 of the first Ashes Test, Joe Root defeated Nathan Lyon for two giant sixes – one over mid-wicket and the other launched over long-on. The former England batsman had just reached his 30th Test century, which played a vital role in the team’s recovery against newly crowned World Test Championship winners Australia in Birmingham to 393 for eight. There was a sense of freedom in his stroke. And despite having a tail strike in Ollie Robinson at the other end, Root’s continued dominance was a certainty that implied England could add more runs on that flat wicket at Edgbaston to put pressure on Australia. But England captain Ben Stokes had other plans. He left world cricket in disbelief and decided to announce the innings with 10 overs remaining on the schedule for the day. Although the plan was to beat Australia, the tactic drew mixed reactions from experienced cricketers.
But if you were to ask any of them what it really was, the simple answer would be: that’s bazbal – the word that has taken cricket in England by storm. But what is Bazball?
Origin: The name was first coined by ESPNCricinfo journalist Andrew Miller after former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum was appointed head coach in May last year. ‘Baz’ thus comes from the long-standing nickname for McCullum during his playing days, who himself was known for his aggressive form of cricket.
But Bazball is not all about aggression or is a set strategy that England follows. It’s an approach that comes with a mindset that Jonny Bairstow probably best described as “freedom”.
Faster Scoring Rates: One of the most defining scorecards to highlight this aspect is the Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan last December when England scored 506 runs for four wickets on Day 1 of the match with three batters – Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Harry Brook – notching their centuries on. It was the most runs scored by any team on the first day of a match in Test cricket history. And the score percentage of 6.75 was also the best ever. In fact, since McCullum’s appointment, England’s pass rate is the highest during the period at 77.06. And this fast at bat has resulted in batters going for unorthodox shots and Root executing the reverse incline in nearly every one of his innings.
Aggressive Fields and Bowling Changes: Former England captain Michael Atherton highlighted this aspect on Day 2 of the 1st Ashes Test when he compared Stokes to his Australian counterpart in Pat Cummins. He said: “Every field change, every bowling change from Stokes is about how to get a wicket. Every change from Cummins yesterday was about stopping runs. It’s a fundamental shift.”
On Saturday, when Stokes’ dismissal of Steve Smith was the deciding moment of the game, it was Travis Head’s dismissal that attracted more attention. Not because of the manner of the dismissal, but because of Stokes’ aggressive captain, who was willing to leak runs to get that wicket. And he used Moeen Ali, who was hit for seven boundaries by the batter, to get that wicket. Most skippers would not have gone for the offie conceding 45 runs in his first six overs. But Stokes brought up the mid-on and mid-off to tempt Head to attack Moeen again, only this time he fell into a trap. The lofted drive was wrong and the fielder grabbed the catch halfway up the wicket.
Taking draw out of the equation: The Birmingham Test is not the first example of Stokes’ bold statement. At the Oval earlier in February this year in what was a Day/Night Test, England declared their first innings in the last hour of Day 1 as conditions for bowling are better in that hour. New Zealand ended up going down at stumps three times. Atherton had later described it as a testament to Stoke’s reputation as a captain who did not want the game to stagnate or drift.
This aggressive approach has also made England one of the top chasers, glimpsed in Nottingham last year when the team wrote a record chase against New Zealand. Stokes was later quoted as saying, “The message was simply driven by the fear of what the game was, rather than standing still or distancing myself from it. I’ll put it very simply: we were playing this game winning or losing. That was the mindset “Obviously it paid off. When you have the support of the coach and the captain, it reflects very positively on the players. So you are not afraid to fail. You just go out and do what you want to do.”
Critics: Earlier this year, veteran Indian bowler Ravihandran Ashwin had issued a sharp criticism of Bazball, citing that it may not be suitable for all conditions. He explained: “Certain types of wickets, when you try to attack every ball you will falter. There are both pros and cons to this approach. Sometimes on the wicket the terms have to be respected.
Australia’s Steve Smith also questioned the longevity of the approach and whether it is sustainable from green-top tracks with the likes saying “Josh Hazlewood, Cummins and Starc are coming to you.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/what-is-bazball-5-things-to-know-about-the-brendon-mccullum-inspired-concept-that-has-taken-england-cricket-by-storm-101687059927792.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Aamir Khan was not the first choice for Lagaan, this Bollywood hero launched the hit film, this is the reason
- What is Bazball? 5 things about the concept that have taken ENG cricket by storm | Cricket
- Worker sent home for dress code. She wore shorts several times
- NYSE president sees Cava debut ending IPO drought
- Xi always close to people
- Eid al-Adha 2023 Holiday Completed Discussion, awaiting ratification by President Joko Widodo. Proposal for a two-day vacation accepted?
- The UK has not lost its attraction to venture capital.
- Bez lucky to be alive after horror motorcycle accident | Entertainment
- German President Steinmeier opens the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin
- Luxurious Beverly Hills hotel uses Israeli technology to go green
- Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu
- ‘Buzdar does whatever I tell him’: Aleem Khan reads old Whatsapp messages with Imran Khan