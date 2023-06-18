Erling Haaland is an exception, it is difficult to adapt to a new environment in football

Having spent the previous 18 months on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, Mido received a call from their manager, Martin Jol, not long after the striker returned to parent club Roma in the summer of 2006.

You must come back, Jol said.

It was early in the pre-season and the Spurs manager was unconvinced by what he had seen of their new signing Dimitar Berbatov so far. He wanted Mido back and told him, according to the Egyptian, that he had made a big mistake signing Berba.

Mido’s compatriot Hossam Ghaly was at Tottenham at the time and also tried to convince him to return after they bought Berbatov from Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen. I told you he (Berbatov) was too slow, and that you start when you come, Ghaly said 14 years later, when he and Mido went back down the memory alley of the latter’s TV show, The Dressing Room.

Berbatov is a brilliant player, said Ghaly, but his pace was slow in the first days of training, despite no one being able to take the ball away from him.

They both laughed it off, because when Mido signed for Tottenham in August, he ended up in a different situation than Jol had described him weeks earlier. When I came back to Tottenham, Berbatov had turned into (Johan) Cruijff, Mido said.

Martin (Jol) told me I would easily play over him (Berbatov), ​​but in practice Berbatov dribbled past people, shot the ball over teammates with a rainbow and scored goals into the top corner. It wasn’t easy. The competition was very tough because he was a great player.

Berbatov went on to score 12 Premier League goals in his debut season with Tottenham (Mido got one and was sold to Middlesbrough after a year), then added another 15 in 2007-08, before finally joining Manchester United at the deadline the next day. September. These days, the Bulgarians spent seven and a half seasons in England (he also had a stint at Fulham) need no introduction, but it’s funny how things shaped up in those early weeks at Spurs.

Adjustment in football is harder than it looks. Whether it’s a new country, a new league, a new club or a new position, these are people and getting used to a new environment is not necessarily a plug and play situation.

Clubs will do their best to make new players feel comfortable, but a different country means a different culture and can mean a different language.

The effects of homesickness should also not be underestimated: moving to a whole new world, away from your family and friends, at the age of 20, for example, to live a new life is a mental burden for some. Even if players eventually get over that, there’s still an adjustment period in the beginning, and it varies in length from person to person.

Trading leagues is another form of adaptation: the intensity in one may be different from the other, or the style of football played there. Even changing clubs within the same league raises questions: what is the atmosphere like in the dressing room? Are there cliques within the squad? If so, which group should I associate with?

Adjusting to a new position is another aspect of football that often takes time. The amount of coaching and match experience required to make the player feel completely comfortable in a new role means it won’t happen overnight.

Pre-season, international breaks and weekday practices are periods when this evolution could happen faster, but the erratic nature of the football schedule makes it more difficult.

Not every player will have the immediate impact of Sergio Aguero, who scored twice on his Manchester City debut against Swansea City in August 2011 before going on to score a further 21 goals in that Premier League season, the last of which is arguably the most iconic in history. the history of the competition.

Ruud van Nistelrooy (36 goals for Manchester United in 2001-02), Fernando Torres (33 for Liverpool in 2007-08), NGolo Kante (won the 2015-16 title with 5,000-1 outsiders Leicester City) and now Erling Haaland also enjoyed memorable early years in English football.

Yet there are several examples of great footballers who took time to adjust before showing their real talent.

In his first season as a Liverpool player, Mohamed Salah got off to a flying start. His 32 goals in that 2017–18 season saw him win the Premier League’s Golden Boot and set a record for a season of 38 appearances in the league, until Haaland scored 36 for Manchester City in the season that just ended .

However, when Salah first left his Egyptian homeland for Basel in Switzerland in the summer of 2012, it was not easy for him.

The hardest thing about adjustment is that in our society I have to spend time with family, hang out with my friends at night, meet this person and that person etc, he told ON channel in May 2018. Then suddenly if you notice that you are alone while you are only 19 years old is a shock to you.

You go to training and come home at 13:00. From that moment until (you go to bed at) midnight, you don’t know what to do. You don’t know the country. You know nothing. You have no friends.

Things were easier in London (he moved to Chelsea in January 2014 and struggled to impress the field with 10 starts and two goals in a year before being loaned out to Italy’s Fiorentina, but clearly having a less difficult time off). For me, the most difficult period was in Basel.

Speaking about his time at Chelsea, the Liverpool striker also told GQ magazine last year: It was so tough on me mentally. I couldn’t handle the pressure from the outside media. I didn’t play that much. I felt: no, I have to go.

Another example from the Premier League is Robert Pires. The Frenchman’s second season at Arsenal was better than his first, where he once asked their manager Arsene Wenger if the physicality in matches would always be like this. Yes, and it could be worse, Wenger replied.

In Italy it is no different. Hernan Crespo was not a fan favorite in his early days with Parma in 1996-97 following a summer move from River Plate home to Argentina; he was jeered and whistled, and the fact that he only scored one goal in his first 15 games didn’t help either.

However, Carlo Ancelotti, manager of Parma at the time, knew Crespo’s potential and stuck with him. He was talented, a serious young man, but they just didn’t like him, writes Ancelotti in his book The Beautiful Games Of An Ordinary Genius. The Argentine striker paid back the confidence and finished that season with 12 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions, helping Parma finish second in Serie A, two points behind Juventus.

We often forget that professional football is a job and, like any job in the world, you can make an immediate impact, take some time to get the hang of things, or it becomes obvious that you just can’t handle this new situation. .

Spanish striker Nolito’s lack of playing time after he traded Celta Vigo for Manchester City in Pep Guardiola’s first summer of 2016, combined with his minimal English, made the adjustment process difficult, but there was also a change in lifestyle and weather conditions where he and his family struggled. adjust to.

My daughter’s face has changed color and she looks like she’s been living in a cave, Nolito told a Spanish radio station at the end of his only season in Manchester. Where is he now? The 36-year-old played for Ibiza in Spain’s second division last season. No shortage of sun there.

While we know that almost every elite player can handle the proverbial cold, wet night at Stoke in football terms, a harsher climate could be a major constraint on new signings in the longer term.

Even the way players from different countries interact on the pitch or in training can cause adaptation problems. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink had a successful career in England, but after joining Leeds United in 1997, he realized he was speaking directly to his teammates, as he had done at home in the Netherlands, leading some to view him as arrogant.

In the Netherlands you can say: do this and do that, and that happens without much fuss, he writes in his book Jimmy. In England you have to say: Would you please do this? People here (in England) should be more content.



Dennis Bergkamp’s time at Inter Milan in the early 1990s is another example of a footballer finding it harder to adapt due to a subtle but significant deviation from what was expected. Despite scoring eight goals to help Inter win the UEFA Cup (today’s Europa League) in his first season following his move from Ajax in his Dutch homeland, a mooted change in the Italian’s style of play came club never materialized.

In his book Stillness And Speed, Bergkamp says that before he signed in the summer of 1993, Inter president Ernesto Pellegrini came to meet him in the Netherlands and promised to review their game. He (Pellegrini) said they wanted to attack football, like (coach Arrigo) Sacchi’s Milan, Bergkamp wrote. That is why they wanted to buy us, me and Wim Jonk (an Ajax colleague who also moved to Inter that summer). That’s what he said! And I believed him.

But the more defensive style of play that persisted at Inter didn’t suit Bergkamp, ​​and the things he had to try to figure out piled up. He had just married when he moved to Italy, he had a long honeymoon, a new house and trying to adapt to another country. I have a hundred things new in my life on a personal level. Then I have two hundred other things about football.

No one can doubt Bergkamp’s talent and technical prowess, proven on multiple occasions during his subsequent heyday at Arsenal (although he told compatriot Hasselbaink it took him six months to adapt to the English style). Bergkamp’s two-year spell at Inter was much more complicated due to multiple variables both on and off the field. For example, a player can be a legend at one of his clubs, but be laughed at by the entire fanbase at another.

The adjustment period is something to consider when judging player performance. In the age of social media, where people want conclusive answers immediately, reviewing signatures after one or two games has become the norm.

The reality is that beneath the sheer level of skill, the tattoos and designer gear, football players are normal people. Some of them will immediately adapt to new environments, some will need more time and others just won’t be able to.

That doesn’t mean they aren’t good enough, it’s just how life works.

